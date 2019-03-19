12253 BROADWATER LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna tennis court volleyball court

A Jack Bartlett 6 bedroom design offering 8,751 sq. ft. of living area and 13,432 sq. ft. under roof. Situated on 2.7 acres of a beautifully landscaped property. The home offers a taste of old-world & traditional Mediterranean style. Off the kitchen, a playroom was added with individual spaces in a shared room. Linked to the second floor of the home by an upstairs balcony is a party space with a full home theater that will include the theater furniture and equipment for your convenience. On the list of features is a pool bath & an amazing garage space, complete with hydraulic racks to store your car collection. Featuring the ultimate man cave, a full bar made of mosaic tile & a commercial-grade, glass front refrigerator. Glass doors fully recess to access the screened-in balcony area that connects to the second floor of the rest of the home. The second floor features two full bedroom & bath suites, an in law suite, & a larger room with a full bathroom plus seating area & small kitchenette. The second floor also houses an office, a gym, as well as a playroom. An outdoor kitchen and several seating areas offer shaded relaxation while a large pool, complete with sunning shelf, is a cool place to play. Beyond the pool, there is a game court that can be adapted for basketball, tennis or volleyball, & a climbing gym. Included in this home are 8 security cameras, intercom system, elevator, hot tub & spa master sauna. Just under 30 minutes to major hospitals like USF and Lakeland Reg.