All apartments in Thonotosassa
Find more places like 12253 BROADWATER LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thonotosassa, FL
/
12253 BROADWATER LOOP
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12253 BROADWATER LOOP

12253 Broadwater Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12253 Broadwater Loop, Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
A Jack Bartlett 6 bedroom design offering 8,751 sq. ft. of living area and 13,432 sq. ft. under roof. Situated on 2.7 acres of a beautifully landscaped property. The home offers a taste of old-world & traditional Mediterranean style. Off the kitchen, a playroom was added with individual spaces in a shared room. Linked to the second floor of the home by an upstairs balcony is a party space with a full home theater that will include the theater furniture and equipment for your convenience. On the list of features is a pool bath & an amazing garage space, complete with hydraulic racks to store your car collection. Featuring the ultimate man cave, a full bar made of mosaic tile & a commercial-grade, glass front refrigerator. Glass doors fully recess to access the screened-in balcony area that connects to the second floor of the rest of the home. The second floor features two full bedroom & bath suites, an in law suite, & a larger room with a full bathroom plus seating area & small kitchenette. The second floor also houses an office, a gym, as well as a playroom. An outdoor kitchen and several seating areas offer shaded relaxation while a large pool, complete with sunning shelf, is a cool place to play. Beyond the pool, there is a game court that can be adapted for basketball, tennis or volleyball, & a climbing gym. Included in this home are 8 security cameras, intercom system, elevator, hot tub & spa master sauna. Just under 30 minutes to major hospitals like USF and Lakeland Reg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12253 BROADWATER LOOP have any available units?
12253 BROADWATER LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thonotosassa, FL.
What amenities does 12253 BROADWATER LOOP have?
Some of 12253 BROADWATER LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12253 BROADWATER LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
12253 BROADWATER LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12253 BROADWATER LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 12253 BROADWATER LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thonotosassa.
Does 12253 BROADWATER LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 12253 BROADWATER LOOP offers parking.
Does 12253 BROADWATER LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12253 BROADWATER LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12253 BROADWATER LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 12253 BROADWATER LOOP has a pool.
Does 12253 BROADWATER LOOP have accessible units?
No, 12253 BROADWATER LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 12253 BROADWATER LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12253 BROADWATER LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 12253 BROADWATER LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 12253 BROADWATER LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLPebble Creek, FL
Lutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLLand O' Lakes, FLZephyrhills, FLProgress Village, FLLake Magdalene, FLBloomingdale, FLFish Hawk, FLCarrollwood, FLGibsonton, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa