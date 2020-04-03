All apartments in The Villages
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

615 DELGADO AVENUE

615 Delgado Avenue · (352) 547-1080
Location

615 Delgado Avenue, The Villages, FL 32159

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Delightful furnished two bedroom two bath courtyard villa with a golf cart included. Enjoy the flat screen in living area, great kitchen completely furnished, nice dining area, second bedroom features Murphy bed and desk, relaxing enclosed lanai with TV and French doors and large yard for leisure activities. Only 1 small pet allowed w/ a non refundable pet fee of $200. case by case scenario. What are you waiting for? Don't let this one get away! FOR FASTER RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL US FIRST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 DELGADO AVENUE have any available units?
615 DELGADO AVENUE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 DELGADO AVENUE have?
Some of 615 DELGADO AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 DELGADO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
615 DELGADO AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 DELGADO AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 DELGADO AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 615 DELGADO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 615 DELGADO AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 615 DELGADO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 DELGADO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 DELGADO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 615 DELGADO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 615 DELGADO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 615 DELGADO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 615 DELGADO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 DELGADO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 DELGADO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 DELGADO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
