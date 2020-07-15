All apartments in The Villages
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2301 Clymer Ct.

2301 Clymer Ct · (352) 689-1000
Location

2301 Clymer Ct, The Villages, FL 34785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 Clymer Ct. · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1910 sqft

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR/2BA Begonia Model Seasonal Rental in Village of McClure (Fenney) - Available through December 2020! Embark into the luscious Oak filled trails in The Village of Fenney, and you will find this stunning NEWLY BUILT 3BR/2BA Begonia Designer model home for your next vacation. Be the first to enjoy this beautifully decorated home in The Village of McClure with over 1900sqft of living space, 2 Car Garage with Golf Cart Garage, tray ceilings, and everything you would need to enjoy your stay in The Villages. Whether its cooking up your favorite meal in the open kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, or relaxing on the screened in lanai with your favorite book, you will feel right at home. The Master Bedroom boasts a King Bed with remote adjustable mattress/base, his and her closets, and private bath with walk-in Roman shower. The remaining two bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home and share a full bath with tiled shower/tub combo. The living room and dining/sitting room combo is perfect for entertaining with family and friends. If your looking to experience the newest area of The Villages, this home is your pick! Situated next to Loblolly Executive Golf Course, a short distance to the Willow Tree Postal and Rec, the "now open" Cattail Recreation Area, the Everglades Recreation Complex and Magnolia Plaza. Come experience what this home and the surrounding amenities has to offer! Call us today to book your next "stay-cation". SEASONAL RATES VARY by month. (No Smoking, No Pets.)

SEASONAL RATES: (Transient Rental Sales Tax Included)
June 2020: $2000
July 2020: $2000
August 2020: $2000
September 2020: $2000
October 2020: Rented
November 2020: $3000
December 2020: $3000

January 2021: Rented
February 2021: Rented
March 2021: Rented

*$250 Cleaning Fee due at end of lease term (may adjust depending on length of stay)
*$1000 Security Deposit (unless different amount discussed and agreed upon with Owners)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Clymer Ct. have any available units?
2301 Clymer Ct. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2301 Clymer Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Clymer Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Clymer Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Clymer Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 2301 Clymer Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Clymer Ct. offers parking.
Does 2301 Clymer Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Clymer Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Clymer Ct. have a pool?
No, 2301 Clymer Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Clymer Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2301 Clymer Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Clymer Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Clymer Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Clymer Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Clymer Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
