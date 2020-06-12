All apartments in The Villages
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1182 Merryweather Way

1182 Merryweather Way · (352) 689-1000
Location

1182 Merryweather Way, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1182 Merryweather Way · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Amenities

3BR/2BA Unfurnished Cumberland Villa in Village of Bridgeport-Creekside Landing - UNFURNISHED for ANNUAL TERM! It Can't Get Better Than This! You will not be disappointed with this home's convenience of being directly in one of the "hopping" Town Squares, Lake Sumter Landing. Settled in The Village of Bridgeport-Creekside Landing, this three bedroom two bath Cumberland Model Villa boasts 1692+/- square foot of living space, and is UNFURNISHED ready for you to make it your home. Offering a large kitchen with island that overlooks the living and dining area, this spacious floorpan has it all! Both Guest Bedrooms share the Guest Bath with tub/shower combo, while the Master Suite is large enough for a King Size Bed/Furniture, offers a private bath with shower, his/her sinks, a large walk-in closet, and best of all, private access to the screened in lanai. Whether you are looking to relax on the patio/deck or take a stroll to Town Square, you can't go wrong! Additional features include interior laundry room (with washer/dryer), 1-Car Garage with space for Golf Cart Parking, Covered/Screened in Lanai, Privacy wall surrounding the perimeter of the home, and we cannot forget the Location!! Annual rental rate includes Water/Sewer/Garbage utilities, monthly HOA/Amenity Fee, and Lawn Care. Tenants responsible for Electric/Internet/Cable and Pest Control. (No Pets No Smoking. Move in costs are First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit. Tenant Application Required). Contact us now for your next stay-cation!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3597301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Merryweather Way have any available units?
1182 Merryweather Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1182 Merryweather Way have?
Some of 1182 Merryweather Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 Merryweather Way currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Merryweather Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Merryweather Way pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Merryweather Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1182 Merryweather Way offer parking?
Yes, 1182 Merryweather Way does offer parking.
Does 1182 Merryweather Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 Merryweather Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Merryweather Way have a pool?
No, 1182 Merryweather Way does not have a pool.
Does 1182 Merryweather Way have accessible units?
No, 1182 Merryweather Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Merryweather Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 Merryweather Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1182 Merryweather Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1182 Merryweather Way does not have units with air conditioning.
