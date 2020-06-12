1182 Merryweather Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3BR/2BA Unfurnished Cumberland Villa in Village of Bridgeport-Creekside Landing - UNFURNISHED for ANNUAL TERM! It Can't Get Better Than This! You will not be disappointed with this home's convenience of being directly in one of the "hopping" Town Squares, Lake Sumter Landing. Settled in The Village of Bridgeport-Creekside Landing, this three bedroom two bath Cumberland Model Villa boasts 1692+/- square foot of living space, and is UNFURNISHED ready for you to make it your home. Offering a large kitchen with island that overlooks the living and dining area, this spacious floorpan has it all! Both Guest Bedrooms share the Guest Bath with tub/shower combo, while the Master Suite is large enough for a King Size Bed/Furniture, offers a private bath with shower, his/her sinks, a large walk-in closet, and best of all, private access to the screened in lanai. Whether you are looking to relax on the patio/deck or take a stroll to Town Square, you can't go wrong! Additional features include interior laundry room (with washer/dryer), 1-Car Garage with space for Golf Cart Parking, Covered/Screened in Lanai, Privacy wall surrounding the perimeter of the home, and we cannot forget the Location!! Annual rental rate includes Water/Sewer/Garbage utilities, monthly HOA/Amenity Fee, and Lawn Care. Tenants responsible for Electric/Internet/Cable and Pest Control. (No Pets No Smoking. Move in costs are First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit. Tenant Application Required). Contact us now for your next stay-cation!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3597301)