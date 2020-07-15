All apartments in The Villages
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE

1105 San Antonio Lane · (352) 753-7500
Location

1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL 32159

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home. NO carpet, and Vinyl and Tile throughout YOUR home, Venetian blinds, Inside private Laundry room, Large Master Closet, Double sinks in Master bathroom, Guest bedrooms are on the opposite side of YOUR home to offer privacy, and a Screened in Lanai.
YOU will be able to enjoy beautiful Tierra Del Sol golf course Sunsets from YOUR Lanai.
You can walk out of your Lanai and be minutes from Hacienda Hills Country Club.
YOUR rental will have you surrounded by executive golf courses.
Spanish Springs Town Square is 1.7 miles away from your home.
If YOU want to enjoy all that Lake Sumter Landing has to offer YOU are only 3 miles away.
EVERYTHING THE VILLAGES has to offer is at your finger tips.
That means dancing, dinning, and LOTS of entertainment will be less than 5 miles away.

LONG-TERM RENTAL POLICY
First month rent, security deposit, and temporary ID fee due with signed lease.
GENERAL RENTAL POLICIES
Rent includes portable water, pest control, lawn service, and monthly amenities fee
Long-term tenants are responsible for electric, trash, sewer, water, cable, internet, and any other desired services.
Tenants receive 2 temporary Village ID cards allowing use of Villages rec centers, pools, activities and golf. Guest passes are available through The Villages.
Security deposit is refundable within 15 days after lease ends pending the final inspection and return of all keys, garage door openers, gate passes, and final payment of utilities. A Cleaning fee will be charged if the house is left in unsatisfactory condition.
Renter’s insurance is recommended.
Renters must consent to credit and background check.
Absolutely NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE have any available units?
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE have?
Some of 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE offers parking.
Does 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE has a pool.
Does 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE have accessible units?
No, 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
