1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home. NO carpet, and Vinyl and Tile throughout YOUR home, Venetian blinds, Inside private Laundry room, Large Master Closet, Double sinks in Master bathroom, Guest bedrooms are on the opposite side of YOUR home to offer privacy, and a Screened in Lanai.

YOU will be able to enjoy beautiful Tierra Del Sol golf course Sunsets from YOUR Lanai.

You can walk out of your Lanai and be minutes from Hacienda Hills Country Club.

YOUR rental will have you surrounded by executive golf courses.

Spanish Springs Town Square is 1.7 miles away from your home.

If YOU want to enjoy all that Lake Sumter Landing has to offer YOU are only 3 miles away.

EVERYTHING THE VILLAGES has to offer is at your finger tips.

That means dancing, dinning, and LOTS of entertainment will be less than 5 miles away.



LONG-TERM RENTAL POLICY

First month rent, security deposit, and temporary ID fee due with signed lease.

GENERAL RENTAL POLICIES

Rent includes portable water, pest control, lawn service, and monthly amenities fee

Long-term tenants are responsible for electric, trash, sewer, water, cable, internet, and any other desired services.

Tenants receive 2 temporary Village ID cards allowing use of Villages rec centers, pools, activities and golf. Guest passes are available through The Villages.

Security deposit is refundable within 15 days after lease ends pending the final inspection and return of all keys, garage door openers, gate passes, and final payment of utilities. A Cleaning fee will be charged if the house is left in unsatisfactory condition.

Renter’s insurance is recommended.

Renters must consent to credit and background check.

Absolutely NO SMOKING