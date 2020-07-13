/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
228 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Devon-Aire Estates
12420 SW 109th Ter
12420 Southwest 109th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1614 sqft
Amazing Home at Devon Air 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182738 A MUST SEE!!!...Ready to move in.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Devon-Aire Estates
11600 Southwest 122nd Place
11600 Southwest 122nd Place, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1225 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of The Crossings
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8420 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE, MAINTAINED 2/2 CONDO IN DESIRABLE HORIZONS WEST. THE AMENITIES INCLUDE 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURT, CLUBHOUSE, PICNIC, ELEVATOR AND MORE. THE UNIT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE AND VISITORS PARKING. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Killian Pines
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.
Results within 5 miles of The Crossings
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
12 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
11 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,551
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
7 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
7 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,418
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
895 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Kendale Lakes West
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Similar Pages
The Crossings 1 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Crossings 3 BedroomsThe Crossings Apartments with BalconyThe Crossings Apartments with Garage
The Crossings Apartments with GymThe Crossings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Crossings Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Crossings Apartments with ParkingThe Crossings Apartments with PoolThe Crossings Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FL