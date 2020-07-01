11702-D Raintree Village Blvd.

11702 Raintree Village Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Desireable Raintree Complex - 2/2 Condominium located in Raintree in the Temple Terrace area. All tile floors. New cabinets and appliances. Screened in balcony with laundry room overlooking beautiful oak trees. Large walk in closet in master bedroom.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
