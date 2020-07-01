All apartments in Temple Terrace
11702-D Raintree Village Blvd.

11702 Raintree Village Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

11702 Raintree Village Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Desireable Raintree Complex - 2/2 Condominium located in Raintree in the Temple Terrace area. All tile floors. New cabinets and appliances. Screened in balcony with laundry room overlooking beautiful oak trees. Large walk in closet in master bedroom.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5340458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. have any available units?
11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. offer parking?
No, 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. have a pool?
No, 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11702-D Raintree Village Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

