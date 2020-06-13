Apartment List
/
FL
/
tavares
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:21 PM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL

Finding an apartment in Tavares that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4659 Treasure Cay Rd
4659 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1751 sqft
4659 Treasure Cay Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Bdrm / 2 BA with 2 car garage - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home for rent. Home features 2 car garage, screened patio, and formal dining room. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3259985)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
720 N. Sinclair Ave
720 North Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Awesome 2/1 apartment in Tavares - Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3140 Bayou Lane
3140 Bayou Ln, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2021 sqft
3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 Tropical Court
1702 Tropical Court, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1287 sqft
Great Golden Palm neighborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath - Huge living room - opening up with lots of light big master with private onsuite 2 nice size bedrooms with an addtl bathroom Great location (RLNE5835399)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4721 Treasure Cay Rd
4721 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3830 Bayshore Circle
3830 Bayshore Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1680 sqft
Coming soon! Lake Idamere in Tavares. This home will be like new. It will be ready for move-in July 8th. Make your appointment now. Please give 24- hour notice (Property is Tenant Occupied). Applications are at TurnKey.House.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lane Park
1 Unit Available
2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE
2393 Tealwood Circle, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2824 sqft
Lawn maint.
Results within 1 mile of Tavares

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
587 Bluff Pass Drive
587 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1863 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
319 Bluff Pass Drive
319 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1854 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
317 RYANS RIDGE AVENUE
317 Ryans Ridge Avenue, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Beautiful home in a small subdivision centrally located off of Bay St/Hwy 19 in Eustis. Spacious living/dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast nook and laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
110 E. Chesley Ave
110 East Chesley Avenue, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
110 E. Chesley Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 3/2 - Available July. 3/2 home with No HOA. Large master bedroom with separate entrance. Completely tiled. Upgraded kitchen. Screen front porch and open covered porch.
Results within 5 miles of Tavares
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 8 at 02:14pm
4 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
612 N Baker St Apt F
612 North Baker Street, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
612 N Baker Open House 5 -630pm Friday Feb 21st 1 bedroom efficiency view of Downtown - Location Location Location!! New flooring contemporary look view of downtown Mount Dora (RLNE5562866)

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scottish Highlands
1 Unit Available
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
612 Gould St
612 Gould Street, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1464 sqft
Eustis 3 bedroom 2 bath - older house with lots of room 1464 sq foot - Great layout with Living room- Family Room - Dining room front room would be great place to grow plants lots of light Fridge Stove and dishwasher courtesy use of washer Carpet

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6209 Richland Ave
6209 Richland Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
***Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3920 Michigan Ave
3920 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
***Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
35648 Rose Moss Avenue
35648 Rose Moss Ave, Lake County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
35681 Rose Moss Avenue
35681 Rose Moss Ave, Lake County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3252 Zander Drive
3252 Zander Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1481 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2006 Oakbend Drive
2006 Oakbend Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1741 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
409 Dorothy Circle
409 Dorothy Circle, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
No HOA in Eustis! Available on 7-1! Freshly painted! This home has an extra large lot that has beautiful mature trees and plenty of room for parking.

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
543 Grant Avenue
543 Grant Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1296 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382826 Section 8 Accepted! Take $200 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020.
City Guide for Tavares, FL

Did you know? Tavares is an important place for transportation! That's because it's home to the Tavares Seaplane Base, which is a public, multi-use space where sea planes can land and take off. Pretty cool!

Florida is all about growth, and this is evident in the thriving community of Tavares. Home to 9,700 people, Tavares is an hour removed from the hectic tourism of the Orlando and Kissimmee areas. Tavares, Florida was founded by Alexander St. Clair-Abrams in 1880, who named it named after one of his Portuguese ancestors. Tavares might be named about something in the past, but this city is all about the future. Enjoy exciting and vibrant community living, near some of the most sought-after attractions in the whole country. What more could you ask for in a hometown! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tavares, FL

Finding an apartment in Tavares that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tavares 2 BedroomsTavares 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTavares 3 BedroomsTavares Apartments with Balcony
Tavares Apartments with GarageTavares Apartments with ParkingTavares Apartments with PoolTavares Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Tavares Dog Friendly ApartmentsTavares Furnished ApartmentsTavares Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College