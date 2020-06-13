40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL
Did you know? Tavares is an important place for transportation! That's because it's home to the Tavares Seaplane Base, which is a public, multi-use space where sea planes can land and take off. Pretty cool!
Florida is all about growth, and this is evident in the thriving community of Tavares. Home to 9,700 people, Tavares is an hour removed from the hectic tourism of the Orlando and Kissimmee areas. Tavares, Florida was founded by Alexander St. Clair-Abrams in 1880, who named it named after one of his Portuguese ancestors. Tavares might be named about something in the past, but this city is all about the future. Enjoy exciting and vibrant community living, near some of the most sought-after attractions in the whole country. What more could you ask for in a hometown! See more
Finding an apartment in Tavares that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.