40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL

Did you know? Tavares is an important place for transportation! That's because it's home to the Tavares Seaplane Base, which is a public, multi-use space where sea planes can land and take off. Pretty cool!

Florida is all about growth, and this is evident in the thriving community of Tavares. Home to 9,700 people, Tavares is an hour removed from the hectic tourism of the Orlando and Kissimmee areas. Tavares, Florida was founded by Alexander St. Clair-Abrams in 1880, who named it named after one of his Portuguese ancestors. Tavares might be named about something in the past, but this city is all about the future. Enjoy exciting and vibrant community living, near some of the most sought-after attractions in the whole country. What more could you ask for in a hometown!