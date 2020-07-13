Apartment List
52 Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tavares apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
581 Antigua Avenue
581 Antigua Avenue, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1742 sqft
A 3/2 with a bonus room. Just like new! The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
1404 LONGVILLE CIRCLE
1404 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1200 SHERMAN AVENUE
1200 Sherman Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
742 sqft
Cute 2/1 bath home with detached garage and storage shed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lane Park
2100 Tealwood Circle
2100 Tealwood Circle, Tavares, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2222 sqft
5 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath house in a beautiful community in Tavares - walk to the Publix - Year Built: 2007 5 full bedrooms- Great kitchen with 2 pantry's A Family room one bedroom downstairs that could be converted into a study or lounge 2 car
Results within 5 miles of Tavares
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:53pm
7 Units Available
Silver Lake Estates
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr, Leesburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$755
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 6 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scottish Highlands
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1555 N ORANGE STREET
1555 North Orange Street, Mount Dora, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1763 sqft
Under Construction. Welcome to this beautiful new home in the heart of Mount Dora. Perfectly placed on the corner lot, this home features an open concept with gorgeous laminate flooring, granite counter tops, and tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3920 Michigan Ave
3920 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1 car garage Single Family Home located in a nice Neighborhood. *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6740 Fern Circle
6740 Fern Circle, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1593 sqft
Beautiful Home in Leesburg - R16-ALV Newly renovated 3/1 block home for rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
237 E 4TH AVENUE
237 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
670 sqft
"The Ivy" is offered furnished and with an annual lease. Imagine living right in Downtown Mount Dora central to all the action. Walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and the marina.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Country Club of Mount Dora
3005 ANDOVER COURT
3005 Andover Court, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1049 sqft
Mount Dora Country Club! This great home is located on a small cul de sac street in the sought after Country Club of Mount Dora! Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
720 CALABRIA WAY
720 Calabria Way, Howey-in-the-Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2289 sqft
Great opportunity to simply rent or to do a rent to own. Seller loss is your gain don't miss out. This a Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath / 2 car garage one-story home with a bonus room on the second floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13116 LAUREL CREST COURT
13116 Laurel Crest Court, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2017 Like New Home!!! Oversized rooms, laundry room right off kitchen, fenced back yard!! Don't miss this picture perfect home!!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1107 Rainbow Circle
1107 Rainbow Circle, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Available NOW! Quick move-in!Incredible location! Near Restaurants/Downtown Eustis and Beautiful Lake Eustis. Only 40mins from Universal and more. Brand New Tile Floors/Bathroom sink.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Pincrest Rd
205 Pinecrest Road, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath close to Downtown Mt Dora - Lawn Care Included Minutes from Downtown Mount Dora 3 bedrooms 2 full bath Living room Formal dining room Screened back porch Covered car port Fresh paint and carpet Available now Credit score of 600+

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sylvan Shores
1211 PARK PLACE
1211 Park Place, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
475 sqft
Light and bright studio apartment with UTILITIES INCLUDED. Circular driveway parking, tile floors , full kitchen and tiled shower. Less than 2 miles to downtown and across the street from Lake Gertrude walking trail. No Pets, No Smokers.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pine Crest
1726 OVERLOOK DRIVE
1726 Overlook Drive, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1534 sqft
Lovely home remodeled in 2007. Modern, beautiful kitchen. Florida room that looks into a large fenced back yard. Third bedroom with double glass doors can be used as a den. Wood and tile flooring throughout home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
308 N TREMAIN STREET
308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE
6305 Sunnyside Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3664 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious home is located in the subdivision called Sunnyside. It is available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District.
City Guide for Tavares, FL

Did you know? Tavares is an important place for transportation! That's because it's home to the Tavares Seaplane Base, which is a public, multi-use space where sea planes can land and take off. Pretty cool!

Florida is all about growth, and this is evident in the thriving community of Tavares. Home to 9,700 people, Tavares is an hour removed from the hectic tourism of the Orlando and Kissimmee areas. Tavares, Florida was founded by Alexander St. Clair-Abrams in 1880, who named it named after one of his Portuguese ancestors. Tavares might be named about something in the past, but this city is all about the future. Enjoy exciting and vibrant community living, near some of the most sought-after attractions in the whole country. What more could you ask for in a hometown! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tavares, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tavares apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

