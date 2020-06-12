All apartments in Tangerine
7306 EARLWOOD AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM

7306 EARLWOOD AVENUE

7306 Earlwood Avenue · (352) 432-8661
Location

7306 Earlwood Avenue, Tangerine, FL 32757

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Here is your opportunity to live in one of Mount Dora's oldest buildings! Old fashioned charm is met with modern updates in this unique apartment. With tons of natural light shining through large windows, you will be able to admire the history and craftsmanship this unit offers. There is a large bedroom and living living room, and all new updates throughout the unit. Downtown Mount Dora is just a few minutes drive away where you can enjoy festivals, farmers markets, parades, and night life. Water, sewer, electricity, trash, and lawn care are included in the monthly rent, so you can rest easy and spend more time exploring your new surroundings at nearby lakes and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

