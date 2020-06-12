7306 EARLWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Here is your opportunity to live in one of Mount Dora's oldest buildings! Old fashioned charm is met with modern updates in this unique apartment. With tons of natural light shining through large windows, you will be able to admire the history and craftsmanship this unit offers. There is a large bedroom and living living room, and all new updates throughout the unit. Downtown Mount Dora is just a few minutes drive away where you can enjoy festivals, farmers markets, parades, and night life. Water, sewer, electricity, trash, and lawn care are included in the monthly rent, so you can rest easy and spend more time exploring your new surroundings at nearby lakes and parks.