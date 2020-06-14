145 Apartments for rent in Tamiami, FL with garage
1 of 7
1 of 31
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 62
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 35
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 42
1 of 26
1 of 36
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 10
"Florida isnt so much a place were one goes to reinvent oneself, as it is a place where one goes if one no longer wished to be found." (Doug Coupland)
Tamiami is a suburb of Miami, FL even though its name comes from two different florida areas Tampa and Miami. Tamiami is a family place most people there are married with kids, unlike a lot of Florida, where the residents are mostly retirees. Tamiami is a place dominated by residents from all over Central and South America, and over 90 percent of people there speak Spanish as a first language. The city was named for a trail that runs through the Everglades (Tamiami), so the area is known to be a bit swampy, like the rest of the Everglades. But the town also offers access to all of Miamis big city amenities, as well as its main draw the beach! The people who live in Tamiami are lovers of warm weather and sunshine.
Having trouble with Craigslist Tamiami? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Tamiami apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.