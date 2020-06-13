Apartment List
/
FL
/
lynn haven
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Lynn Haven, FL with garage

Lynn Haven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle
203 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
762 Cason Circle
762 Cason Cir, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1702 sqft
Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2558 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.*No Pets*

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Leisure Shores
1 Unit Available
2525 Country Club Drive
2525 Country Club Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2500 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and study, is located in Panama Country Club in Lynn Haven. Living room equipped with a gas fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/05/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lynn Haven
1 Unit Available
1109 Vermont Ave
1109 Vermont Avenue, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
-- - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in the much desired Lynn Haven subdivision in a great location! This home has been completely remodeled and offers a 2 car garage, large living & dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Shoreview Drive
106 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2011 sqft
106 Shoreview Drive Available 07/01/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1915 sqft
111 Redfish Way Available 07/04/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Pine Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
503 Redbird St.
503 Redbird Street, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1824 sqft
-- - Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath oversized family/den/entertainment room with fireplace, low maintenance brick and vinyl construction home is conveniently located in the desirable in Lynn Haven.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2228 sqft
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Lynn Haven

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Greentree Heights
1 Unit Available
2540 E 37th Plaza
2540 East 37th Plaza, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1120 sqft
*25% off deposit for active military**1/2 off first months rent*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room equipped with a fireplace. Master bath has double sink vanities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
3917 Indian Springs Road
3917 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2546 sqft
LOTS of SPACE in this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Riverside, a great planned community with beautiful trees, sidewalks and a cool lay-out that has all of the homes facing a green space area so you can sit on your front porch and speak to the

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4209 Florence Tolsma Way
4209 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1609 sqft
Bylsma Manor 4209 Florence Tolsma Way - 3/2 in Bylsma Manor, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, crown molding, custom paint, electric fireplace, trayed ceilings, tile & hardwood flooring. Jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4207 Florence Tolsma Way
4207 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2433 sqft
4207 Florence Tolsma Way - Beautiful brick home located in Bylsma Manor Estates in North Panama City just past the 23rd St / Hwy 231 corridor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4215 Florence Tolsma Way
4215 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1357 sqft
4215 Florence Tolsma Way - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1357 sq ft. Built in 2013. Kitchen has solid surface counters and tiled back splash. Stainless Appliances. Upgraded cabinets. Fireplace-electric. Beautifully tiled floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
1210 Tuscany Rd
1210 Tuscany Road, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2134 sqft
1210 Tuscany Rd - Large remodeled home w/ 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Stainless appliances, granite counters, dining room, large family room w/ wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, bonus room. 2-car garage, shed, sprinklers on well. No pets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4706 Bylsma Cir
4706 Bylsma Circle, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
4706 Bylsma Cir - Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Bylsma Manor Estates. Built in 2018. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, island, & solid surface counters. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, recessed lights, ceiling fan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lynn Haven 2 BedroomsLynn Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLynn Haven 3 BedroomsLynn Haven Apartments with Balcony
Lynn Haven Apartments with GarageLynn Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLynn Haven Apartments with ParkingLynn Haven Apartments with Pool
Lynn Haven Apartments with Washer-DryerLynn Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsLynn Haven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLMarianna, FL
Springfield, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLCedar Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College