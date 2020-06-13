75 Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL with garage

Apartment List
Panama City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.

1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.

Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
1210 Tuscany Rd
1210 Tuscany Road, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2134 sqft
1210 Tuscany Rd - Large remodeled home w/ 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Stainless appliances, granite counters, dining room, large family room w/ wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, bonus room. 2-car garage, shed, sprinklers on well. No pets.

Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4012 Woodridge Rd
4012 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle
203 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake.

1 Unit Available
762 Cason Circle
762 Cason Cir, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1702 sqft
Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced.

Riverside
1 Unit Available
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.

Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.*No Pets*

Greentree Heights
1 Unit Available
2540 E 37th Plaza
2540 East 37th Plaza, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1120 sqft
*25% off deposit for active military**1/2 off first months rent*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room equipped with a fireplace. Master bath has double sink vanities.

Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.

Riverside
1 Unit Available
3917 Indian Springs Road
3917 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2546 sqft
LOTS of SPACE in this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Riverside, a great planned community with beautiful trees, sidewalks and a cool lay-out that has all of the homes facing a green space area so you can sit on your front porch and speak to the

Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/05/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4209 Florence Tolsma Way
4209 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1609 sqft
Bylsma Manor 4209 Florence Tolsma Way - 3/2 in Bylsma Manor, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, crown molding, custom paint, electric fireplace, trayed ceilings, tile & hardwood flooring. Jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity.

1 Unit Available
7145 Riverbrooke Street
7145 Riverbrooke Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1774 sqft
- This home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located in the Sweetwater Subdivision. Open kitchen with an island, large pantry. Master bedroom has double sink vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, and a large walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.

Dune Creek
1 Unit Available
5615 Dune Creek Trail
5615 Dune Creek Trail, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5615 Dune Creek Trail - In Dune Creek subdivision off John Pitts Rd near Star Ave & Hwy 231 - This 3/2 + office, brick house has 1,800sqft, New roof and all New interior paint & carpet.

Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4207 Florence Tolsma Way
4207 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2433 sqft
4207 Florence Tolsma Way - Beautiful brick home located in Bylsma Manor Estates in North Panama City just past the 23rd St / Hwy 231 corridor.

Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4215 Florence Tolsma Way
4215 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1357 sqft
4215 Florence Tolsma Way - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1357 sq ft. Built in 2013. Kitchen has solid surface counters and tiled back splash. Stainless Appliances. Upgraded cabinets. Fireplace-electric. Beautifully tiled floors.

Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4706 Bylsma Cir
4706 Bylsma Circle, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
4706 Bylsma Cir - Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Bylsma Manor Estates. Built in 2018. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, island, & solid surface counters. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, recessed lights, ceiling fan.

Amigo Estates
1 Unit Available
3502 Brooke Ln.
3502 Brooke Lane, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1436 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and detached building that's great for storage. Tile throughout the house and a screened patio in back. Nature lovers paradise, large lot with flower garden .

1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.

Cherokee Heights
1 Unit Available
4831 Mc Call Lane
4831 Mccall Lane, Bay County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1928 sqft
Cherokee Heights - Extremely well kept home in the Cherokee Heights area - close to Merritt Brown. This home is a brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring vaulted ceiling in the living room with fire place.

1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.
City Guide for Panama City, FL

Situated on beautiful St. Andrews Bay along the Emerald Coast in the northwest Florida Panhandle, Panama City is not only a perpetually booming tourist town, but also a great place to call home. A popular living locale for singles, families, snowbirds, retirees, and military personnel alike, Panama City lays claim to a wide range of attractive, affordable apartments for rent. A quick look through this apartment guide and you’ll be just two shakes of an alligator’s tail from living the good li...

You might be pleasantly surprised to find out that inexpensive apartments in Panama City are a dime a dozen. Basic one and two bedroom rentals often go for less than $500, and even spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury units are generally available in the $750 - $850 range. Looking for a room with a view? We’ve got you covered! Do you need a pet-friendly apartment for rent in Panama? Check. Short-term lease options and seasonal rentals are available as well, and waiting lists rarely pop up, so you shouldn’t have a problem scoring your dream apartment in Panama no matter what your leasing needs are.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to settle on the “dynamite” side of things in Panama City apartment complexes, and frequently include scenic views, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, clubhouse, gym, and free Wi-Fi. Just bring along proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest ($200 - $400) security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and you’ll be soaking up some rays in Panama City in no time!

Of course, there’s a lot more to life on the Panhandle than super sweet renting opportunities. Panama City boasts an average of 320 sunny days a year (we’re getting jealous just thinking about it!), meaning it’s almost always a picture perfect day to make the short trek to the adjacent Panama City Beach. Other popular outdoors attractions include a sprawling, scenic state park, a plethora of renowned golf courses, and seemingly countless miles of nature, hiking, and biking trails. Factor in a variety of galleries, museums, historic landmarks, and excellent eateries, and it’s safe to say you won’t regret making the move to Panama City!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring through the listings, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Panama City, FL

Panama City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

