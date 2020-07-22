Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:05 PM

297 Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sweetwater offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >
1 of 32

1 of 32

$
$
39 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11378 W Flagler St
11378 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nicely remodeled unit at 1st floor, 1 parking space in front of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit, washer and dryer, in a great location.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
10945 SW 7th St
10945 Southwest 7th Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1 bath For Rent, walking distance to FIU. Completely remodeled. New tile throughout, new kitchen with stainless appliances, and new bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Sweetwater
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,744
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
325 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,762
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:57 PM
1 Unit Available
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
2075 SW 122nd Ave Apt 409
2075 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful apartment for rent in the Tamiami. Area, 5 mints from FIU and major highways !!!!! 3 Parking Spaces!!! Nice porcelains floors, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, roll down shades, nice appliances, washer and dryer in the unit (RLNE5932588)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
10265 NW 32nd Ter # A
10265 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1854 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse centrally located in Doral . This great unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10356 NW 31st Ter
10356 Northwest 31st Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Very nice townhome with less than one year old large ceramic floor in social areas and wood in stairs and second floor. Spacious master bedroom with huge walk in closet, laundry room upstairs, small loft ideal for home office.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1801 SW 103rd Ave
1801 Southwest 103rd Avenue, University Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Location House in Westchester Area. 4 beds/2 baths single story home with large yard and with room for boat or RV. Close to schools and FIU.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
10602 SW 20th Ter
10602 Southwest 20th Terrace, University Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fantastic Opportunity to rent this corner 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in the sought-after Westchester community of Les Chalets, across from FIU, & close to everything! This home features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances,

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
11850 SW 19th Ln
11850 Southwest 19th Lane, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1210 sqft
Impeccable, spacious 2 story, 2BR, 2 1/2 BTH townhouse, featuring updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, wine shelf, remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted, full size washer & dryer, tiled throughout, balcony in

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10318 NW 30th Ter
10318 NW 30th Ter, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths Townhome with a large and spacious floor plan. Features a good size kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances with window overlooking patio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
11153 NW 7th St
11153 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO FIU, MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AND MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. QUIET COMMUNITY. PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. TENNIS COURT. EASY TO SHOW!!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10253 NW 32nd Ter
10253 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
TENANT IS MOVING on 8/14. Please wear mask and apply social distancing.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10342 NW 30th Ter
10342 NW 30th Ter, Doral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home with a large and spacious floor plan, formal dinning room, a good size kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances with window overlooking patio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Las Sevillas
10132 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1340 sqft
NICE UNIT. 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOMS IN FONTAINEBLEAU. CENTRALLY LOCATED.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9731 Fontainebleau Blvd
9731 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
BEAUTIFULLY maintained 2 Bedrooms condo. A piece of heaven called SOLEIL at Fontainebleau. One of best location in the heart of MIAMI. Full Service Gated community with 24-hour security patrol, pool, fitness center, tennis court and community room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Costa Del Sol
3424 Torremolinos Ave
3424 Torremolinos Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful two story Town house , with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, lovely terrace with view to a big garden and lake, gated development, with community pool, golf,tennis and gym

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1439 SW 104th Pl
1439 Southwest 104th Place, University Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
WESTCHESTER NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT LOCATION & NEAR FIU - FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY AND MIA, DOLPHIN MALL - INTERNATIONAL MALL, COSTCO, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS/CHURCHES, PALMETTO XWAY/TURNPIKE HWY.
City Guide for Sweetwater, FL

Sweetwater has played a central role in a piece of obscure and mostly forgotten Florida history. Few remember that in its early development years, Sweetwater was the chosen community for a famous group of retired circus performers who came to be known as the "Royal Russian Midgets of Sweetwater."

In 1941, after having traveled the world, the group chose the quiet and tranquil area of Sweetwater to settle down and call home. They built nine scaled-down houses in Sweetwater, the last of which survived until the 1970s. Today, Sweetwater is a bustling community close to Miami. Because of its easy access to shopping, entertainment, and education options, it is considered one of the top places to live in in Miami-Dade County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Sweetwater, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sweetwater offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Sweetwater. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sweetwater can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

