297 Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL with washer-dryers
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 18
Sweetwater has played a central role in a piece of obscure and mostly forgotten Florida history. Few remember that in its early development years, Sweetwater was the chosen community for a famous group of retired circus performers who came to be known as the "Royal Russian Midgets of Sweetwater."
In 1941, after having traveled the world, the group chose the quiet and tranquil area of Sweetwater to settle down and call home. They built nine scaled-down houses in Sweetwater, the last of which survived until the 1970s. Today, Sweetwater is a bustling community close to Miami. Because of its easy access to shopping, entertainment, and education options, it is considered one of the top places to live in in Miami-Dade County. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sweetwater offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Sweetwater. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sweetwater can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.