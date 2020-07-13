Apartment List
/
FL
/
sweetwater
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

249 Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sweetwater apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
34 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
300 Sw 107th Ave
300 Southwest 107th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
LOCATION -Commercial Space for Rent. 1000 sq ft. Great for medical office. Very busy shopping center with plenty of parking and fronting SW 107 Avenue, close to Flagler Street, FIU and quick expressway access.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11205 SW 4 st
11205 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Excellent location just few blocks away from FIU, very walk able are, plenty shopping centers around, No HOA, 1ST/2ND MONTH PLUS DEPOSIT, parking space for 2cars or more, available on Agust 1, property occupied do not disturb tenants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
10945 SW 7th St
10945 Southwest 7th Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1 bath For Rent, walking distance to FIU. Completely remodeled. New tile throughout, new kitchen with stainless appliances, and new bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11378 W Flagler St
11378 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nicely remodeled unit at 1st floor, 1 parking space in front of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit, washer and dryer, in a great location.
Results within 1 mile of Sweetwater
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,381
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
281 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,762
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,651
1364 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
6 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
$
6 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
9761 NW 8th Ter
9761 NW 8th Ter, Fountainebleau, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Come and enjoy this house in Las Ramblas 4 rooms with private bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, large patio, garage for 2 cars, ceramic on the first floor, laundry room on the second floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10265 NW 32nd Ter # A
10265 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1854 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse centrally located in Doral . This great unit features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10380 NW 31st Ter
10380 Northwest 31st Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths Townhome with a large and spacious floor plan. Features a good size kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances with window overlooking patio. Extra-large Master bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9520 SW 8th St
9520 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
400 sqft
Extremely spacious and bright 1/1, tile throughout, walk in closet and TWO parking spots. Walking distance to several restaurants and shopping centers. Great location! Text listing agent to schedule showing at least 24 hours before.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Costa Del Sol
3424 Torremolinos Ave
3424 Torremolinos Avenue, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful two story Town house , with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, lovely terrace with view to a big garden and lake, gated development, with community pool, golf,tennis and gym

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11153 NW 7th St
11153 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO FIU, MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AND MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. QUIET COMMUNITY. PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. TENNIS COURT. EASY TO SHOW!!

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lake Pointe
12378 NW 11th Ln
12378 Northwest 11th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! SPACIOUS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. 2 ASSIGNED PARKINGS, CERAMIC TILES DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET FLOORS UPSTAIRS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL FENCED PATIO WITH LAKE VIEW.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10382 NW 30th Ter
10382 NW 30th Ter, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful move in ready property. Property has tile/laminate flooring, newer kitchen appliances, granite kitchen counter top. Laundry room and modern lighting. Also includes wood staircase, large closets, and balconies.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOM 2.
City Guide for Sweetwater, FL

Sweetwater has played a central role in a piece of obscure and mostly forgotten Florida history. Few remember that in its early development years, Sweetwater was the chosen community for a famous group of retired circus performers who came to be known as the "Royal Russian Midgets of Sweetwater."

In 1941, after having traveled the world, the group chose the quiet and tranquil area of Sweetwater to settle down and call home. They built nine scaled-down houses in Sweetwater, the last of which survived until the 1970s. Today, Sweetwater is a bustling community close to Miami. Because of its easy access to shopping, entertainment, and education options, it is considered one of the top places to live in in Miami-Dade County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sweetwater, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sweetwater apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Sweetwater 2 BedroomsSweetwater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSweetwater 3 BedroomsSweetwater Apartments with Balcony
Sweetwater Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSweetwater Apartments with ParkingSweetwater Apartments with Washer-DryerSweetwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Sweetwater Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL
Biscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College