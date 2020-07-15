/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM
162 Studio Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7640 Carlyle Ave
7640 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure top floor studio apartment in desirable North Shore neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
320 84th St
320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTH ** Enjoy living in this garden-view studio.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7340 Harding Ave
7340 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
Only one MOnth deposit. Come live in the heart of Miami Beach, just two blocks from the beach, 20mnts to Four Lauderdale airport and 25nmts to Miami airport, and 15mnts to South Beach. It has everything that you need just by walking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
320 83rd St
320 83rd Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
455 sqft
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Tranquil and spacious apartment located just steps from the beach a 36 acre beachfront park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10200 E BAY HARBOR DR
10200 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,125
420 sqft
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - Move in with just $500 deposit + your 1st month rent** MiMo building on Bay Harbor Island close to turquoise Beaches, Bal Harbor Shopping, and endless dining options! This garden view apartment features tile flooring
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
330 74th St
330 74th St, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
Beautiful spacious and cozy studio very close to the beach, one block from the ocean and shopping plazas.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8020 Abbott Ave
8020 Abbott Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
**ELECTRICITY INCLUDED** NICELY REMODELED STUDIO IN THE HEART OF MIAMI BEACH!! THIS UNIT FEATURES WOOD FLOORING, REMODELED BATHROOM AND KITCHEN WITH S.S APPLIANCES.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
290 Bal Bay Dr
290 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,800
Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7829 Carlyle
7829 Carlyle Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Come see this spacious and affordable residence in the desirable North Shore! Enjoy a short walk to the ocean and 36 acre beachfront park. Easily get around the neighborhood using the free trolley.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7610 Byron Ave
7610 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,175
500 sqft
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS + 30 DAYS FREE WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Come see this amazing garden view apartment space in a great location! Live close to all the fun, and entertainment of North Beach.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
503 75 St
503 75th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
Cozy studio with private entrance in quiet, secure and well maintained building. Enjoy walking just a short distance to the beach, parks and some of the best cafes & restaurants in North Beach.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7300 Ocean Ter
7300 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
LIVE ON VACATIONS!! COZY studio on the beach. 73rd street and the ocean in MIAMI BEACH. ELECTRICITY IS INCLUDED ON THE RENT! LAUNDRY ONSITE. ON THE BEACH. WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, BANK, WALGREENS, ETC. SHORT TERM AVAILABLE
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
620 76th St
620 76th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
**** ALL REMODELED , NEW WOOD FLOORS , NEW KITCHEN , GAS STOVE , MODERN FURNITURE , LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET ,VERY BRIGHT , WASHER AND DRIER ON SITE QUITE STREET , JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH , PUBIX , RESTAURANTS AND MORE * PLENTY OF STREET
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7945 Carlyle Ave
7945 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
FURNISHED and spacious studio apartment (460sqft) located in Miami Beach, with excellent quality and COMFORTABLE furniture. KING size bed (with memory foam mattress). FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN and BIG walk-in closet with plenty of storage space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive
10082 W Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,200
570 sqft
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive Apt #6, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1085 98th St
1085 98th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,200
Spacious studio in a fantastic location. Nice quiet building, easy to move in. Walk to restaurants, easy accesses to shops. Near Bal Harbor and beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Surfside
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
637 NE 92nd St
637 Northeast 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
Studio
$1,250
One block off Biscayne Blvd. Across the st. From Publix. Nice residential neighborhood. Perfect for a couple or small family.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
651 Northeast 69th Street
651 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
651 Northeast 69th Street Apt #0, Miami, FL 33138 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. This gorgeous Studio (around 500 Sq.
Similar Pages
Surfside 1 BedroomsSurfside 2 BedroomsSurfside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSurfside 3 BedroomsSurfside Apartments with BalconySurfside Apartments with Garage
Surfside Apartments with GymSurfside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSurfside Apartments with ParkingSurfside Apartments with PoolSurfside Apartments with Washer-DryerSurfside Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL