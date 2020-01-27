All apartments in Sun City Center
Sun City Center, FL
9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE
9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE

9723 Pembrooke Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9723 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This beautiful BRAND NEW never lived in two-story 1,634 sq. ft. townhome has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs and a one car garage. The kitchen features raised square panel cabinetry, stainless steel GE appliances along with granite countertops. Washer, Dryer, Fans and all appliances included. Master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and a gorgeous bathroom featuring his and her sinks. This townhome community is located just minutes from the Gulf Coast beaches, boat ramps and marinas, golf courses, outlet shopping and I-75, making travel to the north or south of Florida a convenience. Nearby schools include Cypress Creek Elementary, shields Middle School and Lennard High School. Cable and Internet Included in Rent!! You have access to not only the amenities within the Cypress Creek Community but to three others as well! Amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, pools, parks, miles of trails, a dog park and more!

** Before an application is officially accepted background screening will be required - a $50 credit will be applied to your first months rent. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE have any available units?
9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE have?
Some of 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

