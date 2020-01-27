9723 PEMBROOKE PINES DRIVE

Amenities

This beautiful BRAND NEW never lived in two-story 1,634 sq. ft. townhome has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs and a one car garage. The kitchen features raised square panel cabinetry, stainless steel GE appliances along with granite countertops. Washer, Dryer, Fans and all appliances included. Master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and a gorgeous bathroom featuring his and her sinks. This townhome community is located just minutes from the Gulf Coast beaches, boat ramps and marinas, golf courses, outlet shopping and I-75, making travel to the north or south of Florida a convenience. Nearby schools include Cypress Creek Elementary, shields Middle School and Lennard High School. Cable and Internet Included in Rent!! You have access to not only the amenities within the Cypress Creek Community but to three others as well! Amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, pools, parks, miles of trails, a dog park and more!



** Before an application is officially accepted background screening will be required - a $50 credit will be applied to your first months rent. **