831 KING LEON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Conservation/POND location with fantastic views of nature. Expanded Francois model with open floor plane and a beautiful water front view. 2/2 w/Den, great room, large 2 car garage, screened patio located in Sun City Center Community with over 200 clubs, multiple pools, golf courses, fitness center etc. Home offers ceramic tile in all wet areas, carpet in bedrooms, laminate flooring in remainder of home. Kitchen features 42" wood cabinetry, crown molding, granite counters, island kitchen, separate breakfast area plus breakfast bar in kitchen. Owners suite has garden bath, separate shower, walk in closet. Tenant to have additional access to Club Renaissance for social membership, fitness center, Caribbean style pool, indoor waling track, casual dining & golf course. Additional membership is required for some features at Club Renaissance. Golf carts allowed. Easy access to major shopping, churches, pharmacies, hospital, restaurants & clubs. Lawn care provided. Tenant responsible for weeding/trimming of bushes. 1 year lease minimum. $100 admin fee due at signing of lease.