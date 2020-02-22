All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

831 KING LEON WAY

831 King Leon Way · No Longer Available
Location

831 King Leon Way, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Conservation/POND location with fantastic views of nature. Expanded Francois model with open floor plane and a beautiful water front view. 2/2 w/Den, great room, large 2 car garage, screened patio located in Sun City Center Community with over 200 clubs, multiple pools, golf courses, fitness center etc. Home offers ceramic tile in all wet areas, carpet in bedrooms, laminate flooring in remainder of home. Kitchen features 42" wood cabinetry, crown molding, granite counters, island kitchen, separate breakfast area plus breakfast bar in kitchen. Owners suite has garden bath, separate shower, walk in closet. Tenant to have additional access to Club Renaissance for social membership, fitness center, Caribbean style pool, indoor waling track, casual dining & golf course. Additional membership is required for some features at Club Renaissance. Golf carts allowed. Easy access to major shopping, churches, pharmacies, hospital, restaurants & clubs. Lawn care provided. Tenant responsible for weeding/trimming of bushes. 1 year lease minimum. $100 admin fee due at signing of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 KING LEON WAY have any available units?
831 KING LEON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 831 KING LEON WAY have?
Some of 831 KING LEON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 KING LEON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
831 KING LEON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 KING LEON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 831 KING LEON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 831 KING LEON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 831 KING LEON WAY offers parking.
Does 831 KING LEON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 KING LEON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 KING LEON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 831 KING LEON WAY has a pool.
Does 831 KING LEON WAY have accessible units?
No, 831 KING LEON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 831 KING LEON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 KING LEON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 KING LEON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 KING LEON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
