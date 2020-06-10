7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect for any growing family, this 5-bedroom home in the Cypress Creek community of south Hillsborough County offers so much at a great value. Whether you are looking for a spare bedroom or two, a split level layout with a downstairs master bedroom, charming upgrades, a convenient location, or anything else, this home is your last stop. An inviting living room welcomes you to enter the doorway and ushers you into a well-lit kitchen, featuring a functional breakfast nook. The private downstairs master with ensuite features large windows and a walk-in closet. Upstairs, a multi-use loft space provides many opportunities for a homeowner. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom make the remainder of the upstairs portion of the home a retreat for any family member. Cypress Creek is a family-focused community that is conveniently located with close access to major highways for easy commuting.