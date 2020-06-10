All apartments in Sun City Center
7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE

7232 Lumber Port Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7232 Lumber Port Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect for any growing family, this 5-bedroom home in the Cypress Creek community of south Hillsborough County offers so much at a great value. Whether you are looking for a spare bedroom or two, a split level layout with a downstairs master bedroom, charming upgrades, a convenient location, or anything else, this home is your last stop. An inviting living room welcomes you to enter the doorway and ushers you into a well-lit kitchen, featuring a functional breakfast nook. The private downstairs master with ensuite features large windows and a walk-in closet. Upstairs, a multi-use loft space provides many opportunities for a homeowner. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom make the remainder of the upstairs portion of the home a retreat for any family member. Cypress Creek is a family-focused community that is conveniently located with close access to major highways for easy commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE have any available units?
7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE have?
Some of 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

