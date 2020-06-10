7232 LUMBER PORT DRIVE

Amenities
Perfect for any growing family, this 5-bedroom home in the Cypress Creek community of south Hillsborough County offers so much at a great value. Whether you are looking for a spare bedroom or two, a split level layout with a downstairs master bedroom, charming upgrades, a convenient location, or anything else, this home is your last stop. An inviting living room welcomes you to enter the doorway and ushers you into a well-lit kitchen, featuring a functional breakfast nook. The private downstairs master with ensuite features large windows and a walk-in closet. Upstairs, a multi-use loft space provides many opportunities for a homeowner. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom make the remainder of the upstairs portion of the home a retreat for any family member. Cypress Creek is a family-focused community that is conveniently located with close access to major highways for easy commuting.