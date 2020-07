7229 SALT RIVER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage pet friendly

BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY THIS NEWLY BUILT 2019 HOME THAT'S JUST MINUTES (10 MINUTES MOL) TO THE INTERSTATE******LOOKS ARE DECEIVING, AT JUST UNDER 1900 SF, THIS 2 STORY, 4/2.5/2 CAR GARAGE HOME FEELS MUCH BIGGER. LEVEL ONE FEATURES AN EXPANSIVE GREAT ROOM PLAN (KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM COMBO) THAT INCLUDES POWDER ROOM, 2” FAUX WOOD BLINDS, CEILING FAN & EZ CARE MARBLE WINDOW SILLS & 18” TILE FLOORING. KITCHEN AREA IS A COOK'S DELIGHT WITH MORE THAN ABUNDANT STORAGE CABINETS & PLENTY OF COUNTER TOP SPACE FOR ALL YOUR SMALL APPLIANCES & A 5 SHELF (16”D) WALK-IN PANTRY TO HOLD YOUR BOGO DEALS FROM YOUR LOCAL GROCER. OVERSIZED KITCHEN ISLAND (7.7x3.10) W/ SINK PROVIDES EVEN MORE COUNTER TOP & STORAGE SPACE. LEVEL 2 HOUSES A MULTI-PURPOSE LOFT AS WELL AS LAUNDRY ROOM AND SLEEPING AREAS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE FURNISHED W/ 5 PADDLE CEILING FANS & MASTER SUITE FEATURES INCLUDE CABLE OUTLET, LINEN CLOSET & AN 11.6X 5.3 WIC. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL WITH SPLASH PAD & CABANA SEATING, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, TOT LOT/PLAYGROUND, DOG PARK, SPORTS COURTS (BASKETBALL/BOCCE BALL/PICKLEBALL). HURRICANE SHUTTERS ARE PROVIDED BY THE LANDLORD FOR THE LESSEE'S CONVENIENCE & REMAIN WITH THE PROPERTY. PER OWNER, NO PETS & MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.