5053 Ivory Stone Dr.

Immaculate must see home - Check out this large newer construction home in Wimauma. This 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home has plenty of space to call it your home. Downstairs you will find a formal dining room right off of the updated kitchen with butlers pantry. Large living room with triple sliding patio doors walking out to oversized Lanai with great view of nature area. Master bedroom is located downstairs also with an on suite bathroom. Master bath has his and her sinks with separate shower and bath.. Large walk in closet with laundry room access. Upstairs has an additional living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with large family gathering area. Immaculate must see home.



