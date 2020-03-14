Immaculate must see home - Check out this large newer construction home in Wimauma. This 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home has plenty of space to call it your home. Downstairs you will find a formal dining room right off of the updated kitchen with butlers pantry. Large living room with triple sliding patio doors walking out to oversized Lanai with great view of nature area. Master bedroom is located downstairs also with an on suite bathroom. Master bath has his and her sinks with separate shower and bath.. Large walk in closet with laundry room access. Upstairs has an additional living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with large family gathering area. Immaculate must see home.
(RLNE5613017)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. have any available units?
5053 Ivory Stone Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. have?
Some of 5053 Ivory Stone Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Ivory Stone Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. offer parking?
No, 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. have a pool?
No, 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5053 Ivory Stone Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.