4913 MARBLE SPRINGS CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spectacular Augusta model with high end upgrades and beautiful lake view is a must see!This open floor plan is 1800 Sq.ft. 3 bedroom (or 2 plus den), 2 bath, 2 car garage. Notice the large sliders lead out to the covered lanai where you can relax and enjoy the sunrise over your gorgeous lake view.This home shows like a model that boasts 12x24 Porcelain tile flooring throughout all living area and hardwood floors in den.The gourmet kitchen has a large breakfast bar as well as eating space.Everything is top of the line with 42" raised panel white painted maple cabinets,quartz countertops,under and over cabinet lighting, upgraded 3 door cabinet pantry,designer backsplash and stainless steel appliances.The large master suite is spacious with a huge master closet and has its own water view.The master bath has white maple cabinets, separate double vanities with quartz countertops and enclosed glass shower has tile to the ceiling.The laundry room has a sink with cabinet built in and washer/dryer.New water heater just installed. Tons of extras are included such as: crown molding, ceiling fans, light fixtures variable speed air handler, epoxy flooring in garage as well as insulated garage door with upgraded belt drive opener and water softener. This home is luxury at it's finest and move in ready. All this at Valencia Lakes the premier active adult 55 plus community in the greater Tampa area.Located close to Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota.Enjoy the resort style living and feel like you are vacation everyday!!!