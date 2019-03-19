4911 RIVER FALLS WAY

Amenities

2017 built "Nantucket" Villa Model is JUST DEEP CLEANED and it is TRULY MOVE IN READY! Don't miss this hard to find opportunity, to live into this beautiful home. Located in one of the premier 55+ community in FL. Spectacular water front recreation complex, state of art fitness center, instructor leaded group exercise classes, massive swimming pools, locker room with steam and saunas, gaming, card and meeting rooms, Billiards and Ping-Pong tables. Lighted outdoor Tennis, pickle-ball and soft-ball courts and much more! The sparkles new cleaned house has an open floor plan, 1636 sq. ft, 2 bds 2 full bath plus a den. Bring your own furniture and personal decor touches to make this beautiful place as your home. The fully upgrade gourmet kitchen is not only looks modern but very practical. Oversize quartz counter-top, customs tile back-splash, all new GE appliances, creamy color wood cabinets with 2 lazy Susan spin shelves provide flexible storage, cabinet pantry has pull outs for your continents. The great room direct to the water viewed lanai. Separate Dining room is good for any entertaining. Spacious Master Bedroom has two closets, dual sinks and tiled to ceiling shower. The second bedroom is convenient to the second bath that has cabinets for guests. The Den/3 bedroom is a versatile room with a closet. The laundry room with washer and dryer. The 2-car garage with epoxy floor. Enjoy the incredible resort life style and feel like every day you are on vacation at your own paradise.