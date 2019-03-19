All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
4911 RIVER FALLS WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4911 RIVER FALLS WAY

4911 River Falls Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4911 River Falls Way, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
tennis court
2017 built "Nantucket" Villa Model is JUST DEEP CLEANED and it is TRULY MOVE IN READY! Don't miss this hard to find opportunity, to live into this beautiful home. Located in one of the premier 55+ community in FL. Spectacular water front recreation complex, state of art fitness center, instructor leaded group exercise classes, massive swimming pools, locker room with steam and saunas, gaming, card and meeting rooms, Billiards and Ping-Pong tables. Lighted outdoor Tennis, pickle-ball and soft-ball courts and much more! The sparkles new cleaned house has an open floor plan, 1636 sq. ft, 2 bds 2 full bath plus a den. Bring your own furniture and personal decor touches to make this beautiful place as your home. The fully upgrade gourmet kitchen is not only looks modern but very practical. Oversize quartz counter-top, customs tile back-splash, all new GE appliances, creamy color wood cabinets with 2 lazy Susan spin shelves provide flexible storage, cabinet pantry has pull outs for your continents. The great room direct to the water viewed lanai. Separate Dining room is good for any entertaining. Spacious Master Bedroom has two closets, dual sinks and tiled to ceiling shower. The second bedroom is convenient to the second bath that has cabinets for guests. The Den/3 bedroom is a versatile room with a closet. The laundry room with washer and dryer. The 2-car garage with epoxy floor. Enjoy the incredible resort life style and feel like every day you are on vacation at your own paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 400 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY have any available units?
4911 RIVER FALLS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY have?
Some of 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4911 RIVER FALLS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY offers parking.
Does 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY has a pool.
Does 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY have accessible units?
No, 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4911 RIVER FALLS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa