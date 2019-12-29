406 LAKE POINT COURT

Amenities

Welcome to Kings Point a premier retirement community where we have clubs, sports, trips and more for you to do here. This spilt 2 bedroom condo is located in the Knolls where you have access to your own pool that's right around the corner, or you can go to the other 5 pools for exercise. The guest bedroom has its own full bath with the master in the back with a walk in closet, linen closet and walk in shower. The dining area has a window seat and the living room has a slider going out to the lanai where you'll find a hideaway bed. Just outside is a patio to sit outside and enjoy the green space and wildlife along with a parking spot for your golf cart. A nice size kitchen is in the center of it all with a breakfast bar for morning coffee. Rent includes everything but your electric bill and renters insurance. Local owner will manage this property.