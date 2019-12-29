All apartments in Sun City Center
406 LAKE POINT COURT
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

406 LAKE POINT COURT

406 Lake Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

406 Lake Point Court, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to Kings Point a premier retirement community where we have clubs, sports, trips and more for you to do here. This spilt 2 bedroom condo is located in the Knolls where you have access to your own pool that's right around the corner, or you can go to the other 5 pools for exercise. The guest bedroom has its own full bath with the master in the back with a walk in closet, linen closet and walk in shower. The dining area has a window seat and the living room has a slider going out to the lanai where you'll find a hideaway bed. Just outside is a patio to sit outside and enjoy the green space and wildlife along with a parking spot for your golf cart. A nice size kitchen is in the center of it all with a breakfast bar for morning coffee. Rent includes everything but your electric bill and renters insurance. Local owner will manage this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 LAKE POINT COURT have any available units?
406 LAKE POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 406 LAKE POINT COURT have?
Some of 406 LAKE POINT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 LAKE POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
406 LAKE POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 LAKE POINT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 406 LAKE POINT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 406 LAKE POINT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 406 LAKE POINT COURT offers parking.
Does 406 LAKE POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 LAKE POINT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 LAKE POINT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 406 LAKE POINT COURT has a pool.
Does 406 LAKE POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 406 LAKE POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 406 LAKE POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 LAKE POINT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 LAKE POINT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 LAKE POINT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

