Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Enjoy the +55 resort style living that Kings Point has to offer with over 200 clubs, golf, multiple pools within this gated community . This beautiful, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condominium is perfect if you are looking for maintenance free Florida living. The bonus room can be used as a Florida room, office, crafts, or guest area. The generous storage area/laundry room is large enough to accommodate a golf cart. The season is upon us, so this unit will not last long.