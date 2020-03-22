2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD

Amenities

SHORT TERM MAY THRU OCTOBER. FURNISHED. Lovely 2 bed 2 bath pool home with no back yard neighbors. The living room has sliding glass doors opening onto the lanai and caged solar heated pool and spa and an outdoor kitchen. This home has updated kitchen cabinets with soft close doors and granite counter tops. The flooring is easy care Porcelain tile throughout. The Clubhouse has both indoor and outdoor pools, lawn bowling,shuffleboard, tennis courts, horseshoes, golf etc. Sun City Center has a large number of clubs and activities available.