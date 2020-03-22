All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD

2109 Del Webb Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2109 Del Webb Boulevard East, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Caloosa

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
SHORT TERM MAY THRU OCTOBER. FURNISHED. Lovely 2 bed 2 bath pool home with no back yard neighbors. The living room has sliding glass doors opening onto the lanai and caged solar heated pool and spa and an outdoor kitchen. This home has updated kitchen cabinets with soft close doors and granite counter tops. The flooring is easy care Porcelain tile throughout. The Clubhouse has both indoor and outdoor pools, lawn bowling,shuffleboard, tennis courts, horseshoes, golf etc. Sun City Center has a large number of clubs and activities available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have any available units?
2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 E DEL WEBB BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City Center 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa