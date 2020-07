Amenities

This cozy furnished 1 bedroom condo available April 1 for new long term tenant. You will have a 1 car covered parking spot at your front door. The living room and dining space are combined and convenient to the galley kitchen with oak cabinets and a tile backsplash. There is a half bath and large hall closet for storage next to the bedroom that has almost 12 feet of closet space ! The master bath has been updated with a walk in shower and new vanity cabinet. The lanai here has glass windows and shades if you need them with the laundry room adjacent for you to use for a few extra things as well. This condo is conveniently located near the main clubhouse in Kings Point where all the action is. Call to schedule a showing time.