All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
1748 COUNCIL DRIVE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

1748 COUNCIL DRIVE

1748 Council Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1748 Council Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573
South Lake Coop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PET-FRIENDLY ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 15th AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS...ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS OF THIS SOUTH LAKE RENTAL...AND FISH FROM YOUR OWN DOCK!! THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME WITH BONUS ROOM HAS OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND VERY SPACIOUS ... Enjoy living in this pleasant water view home, kitchen has new counters, stove-top range, stainless sinks, 2" faux wood blinds. Kitchen wall was removed so you have direct peaceful water views from kitchen while preparing meals. Bonus Room with direct water views can be used as office/den or multi-purpose. Master bathroom has walk-in shower with seat to make bath-time a breeze & Guest bathroom has soaking tub. Enjoy relaxing on the Spacious Glass Enclosed Lanai or on the Comfortable Florida Room with direct water views, inside laundry room with washer/dryer & extra storage area. Rent includes your Community Association Dues to enjoy all the wonderful amenities, also water, pest control and lawn maintenance is included.
One small pet is allowed with a non-refundable pet fee. Home has a one car garage with an extended covered carport and a nice little front porch area to enjoy the sunshine!
This very nice rental is located in Sun City Center, a 55+ Active Senior Community with lots of fun activities for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE have any available units?
1748 COUNCIL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE have?
Some of 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1748 COUNCIL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1748 COUNCIL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa