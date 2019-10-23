1748 COUNCIL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PET-FRIENDLY ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 15th AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS...ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS OF THIS SOUTH LAKE RENTAL...AND FISH FROM YOUR OWN DOCK!! THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME WITH BONUS ROOM HAS OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND VERY SPACIOUS ... Enjoy living in this pleasant water view home, kitchen has new counters, stove-top range, stainless sinks, 2" faux wood blinds. Kitchen wall was removed so you have direct peaceful water views from kitchen while preparing meals. Bonus Room with direct water views can be used as office/den or multi-purpose. Master bathroom has walk-in shower with seat to make bath-time a breeze & Guest bathroom has soaking tub. Enjoy relaxing on the Spacious Glass Enclosed Lanai or on the Comfortable Florida Room with direct water views, inside laundry room with washer/dryer & extra storage area. Rent includes your Community Association Dues to enjoy all the wonderful amenities, also water, pest control and lawn maintenance is included.

One small pet is allowed with a non-refundable pet fee. Home has a one car garage with an extended covered carport and a nice little front porch area to enjoy the sunshine!

This very nice rental is located in Sun City Center, a 55+ Active Senior Community with lots of fun activities for your enjoyment.