1625 BROOKTON GREEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

55+ COMMUNITY ANNUAL LONG TERM RENTAL NASSAU MODEL ( 1,457 SQ FT ) 2/2/1.5G JUST THE RIGHT SIZE - NOT TOO BIG-NOT TOO SMALL ! ENJOY THE SCREEN PORCH @ REAR AND WELCOMING SCREENED FRONT ENTRY. THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS R PLANNING THEIR EXIT STAGE LEFT IN DAYS * * * YOU COULD BE THE FIRST TO VIEW THIS HOME AT ITS BEST. YOU WILL LOVE THE FLOOR PLAN AND THE OVERALL FEEL OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD. TENANTS HAVE FULL USE OF THE RECREATIONAL FACILITIES. TENANT PAYS RENT, UTILITIES, CABLE/INTERNET ( IF DESIRED ) & SCCCA DUES @ $288. PER YEAR.