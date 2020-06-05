Amenities

1314 Leland Dr. Available 07/01/20 Great Value. Priced to Move in NOW - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Enjoy carefree living in the gated 55+ King's Point Premier Community. You will note the abundance of natural light in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Large master with walk in closet. Large second bedroom. Home has former golf course as your backyard! Enjoy your morning coffee or perhaps an adult beverage from the privacy of your peaceful screened lanai or screened in front porch. Open floor plan. Lease includes water, cable, wi-fi and washer and dryer! Community has numerous amenities including, 24 hour manned gate security. two clubhouses, 6 heated pools, theater, tennis courts, pickleball courts galore, golf courses, state of the art gym, billiards, game rooms.... and the list goes on and on. Close to the beaches of St. Petersburg and Sarasota. Easy drive to Tampa airport. Close to restaurants, stores and hospital.



No Pets Allowed



