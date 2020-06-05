All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

1314 Leland Dr.

1314 Leland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Leland Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
tennis court
1314 Leland Dr. Available 07/01/20 Great Value. Priced to Move in NOW - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Enjoy carefree living in the gated 55+ King's Point Premier Community. You will note the abundance of natural light in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Large master with walk in closet. Large second bedroom. Home has former golf course as your backyard! Enjoy your morning coffee or perhaps an adult beverage from the privacy of your peaceful screened lanai or screened in front porch. Open floor plan. Lease includes water, cable, wi-fi and washer and dryer! Community has numerous amenities including, 24 hour manned gate security. two clubhouses, 6 heated pools, theater, tennis courts, pickleball courts galore, golf courses, state of the art gym, billiards, game rooms.... and the list goes on and on. Close to the beaches of St. Petersburg and Sarasota. Easy drive to Tampa airport. Close to restaurants, stores and hospital.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Leland Dr. have any available units?
1314 Leland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1314 Leland Dr. have?
Some of 1314 Leland Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Leland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Leland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Leland Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Leland Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1314 Leland Dr. offer parking?
No, 1314 Leland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Leland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 Leland Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Leland Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1314 Leland Dr. has a pool.
Does 1314 Leland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1314 Leland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Leland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Leland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Leland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Leland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

