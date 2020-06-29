2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Are you Looking for a spacious 3 Bedroom Rental Home that has a Den, 2 Spacious Bathrooms and a Huge covered Screened in Porch? Well, here is your home! The Owner has taken much price in this home! It has been Completely remodeled inside and the exterior is repainted. Featuring a Large and Spacious Kitchen with a closet pantry, newer appliances, plenty of counter-tops and lots of windows that offer plenty of Natural light. New 18" Ceramic Tile flooring flows from the Kitchen into the Dining Room and into the Mud/Utility Room. The Gorgeous Laminated wood floors flow from the very spacious Living Room, down the hall and into Bedrooms, Den and Closets. The Owner has provided the Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, Washer and Dryer. Enjoy your evenings in this Country setting looking out the acres of land from the Huge Covered screened porch on the back of the home or enjoy the view from the covered front porch! Additional features include spacious Bedrooms, Bathrooms with Culture marble vanities, shower walls with soap niches, new commodes, tiled floors and medicine cabinets. Blinds, Ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, glass entry door, coat closet in the foyer plus two linen closets and a storage shed! The Owner will maintain the yard. There is a water softer salt system too. First months rent, last months rent and security deposit required. Available August 1st 2020. Call today to schedule your showing!