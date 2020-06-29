All apartments in Sumter County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A

2082 County Road 44a · (352) 602-0520
Location

2082 County Road 44a, Sumter County, FL 34785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Are you Looking for a spacious 3 Bedroom Rental Home that has a Den, 2 Spacious Bathrooms and a Huge covered Screened in Porch? Well, here is your home! The Owner has taken much price in this home! It has been Completely remodeled inside and the exterior is repainted. Featuring a Large and Spacious Kitchen with a closet pantry, newer appliances, plenty of counter-tops and lots of windows that offer plenty of Natural light. New 18" Ceramic Tile flooring flows from the Kitchen into the Dining Room and into the Mud/Utility Room. The Gorgeous Laminated wood floors flow from the very spacious Living Room, down the hall and into Bedrooms, Den and Closets. The Owner has provided the Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Range, Washer and Dryer. Enjoy your evenings in this Country setting looking out the acres of land from the Huge Covered screened porch on the back of the home or enjoy the view from the covered front porch! Additional features include spacious Bedrooms, Bathrooms with Culture marble vanities, shower walls with soap niches, new commodes, tiled floors and medicine cabinets. Blinds, Ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, glass entry door, coat closet in the foyer plus two linen closets and a storage shed! The Owner will maintain the yard. There is a water softer salt system too. First months rent, last months rent and security deposit required. Available August 1st 2020. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A have any available units?
2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A have?
Some of 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A currently offering any rent specials?
2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A pet-friendly?
No, 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter County.
Does 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A offer parking?
No, 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A does not offer parking.
Does 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A have a pool?
No, 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A does not have a pool.
Does 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A have accessible units?
No, 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A does not have accessible units.
Does 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2082 COUNTY ROAD 44A does not have units with air conditioning.
