Unfurnished Condo just south of Hwy 44 in Wildwood. New appliances in the kitchen along with granite counter tops. Bathroom has been remodeled. There is a new stack washer and dryer in the bedroom. You have two closets in the hallway. Tub shower combination in the bath. All tile. Nice open living and dining area with a office/florida room that has a view of the golf course. Unit is on the bottom floor and end unit. Park right outside your door! So close to Leesburg, The Villages, Lady Lake and more.



Non smoking no pets



