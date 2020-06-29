All apartments in Sumter County
17201 Sandalwood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

17201 Sandalwood Drive

17201 Sandalwood Drive · (352) 371-2118 ext. 421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17201 Sandalwood Drive, Sumter County, FL 34785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 17201 Sandalwood Drive · Avail. now

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL, Sandalwood Condominiums - 17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL-Available now!
Located in the Sandalwood Condominiums. 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor condo with lake view. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage, second floor condo. Shop nearby Brownwood at The Villages, and other great nearby shopping centers. Short 10-min drive to I-75. Est. 850 sq ft, range, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer & dryer (not warranted), water&sewer included, and use of community pool. $845.00/MO rent, $845.00 SD with qualifying credit. $60.00 application fee per adult . No Pets. No Smoking.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Community water & thrash
UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED: Duke Energy - electricity

(RLNE2699582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17201 Sandalwood Drive have any available units?
17201 Sandalwood Drive has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17201 Sandalwood Drive have?
Some of 17201 Sandalwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17201 Sandalwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17201 Sandalwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17201 Sandalwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17201 Sandalwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter County.
Does 17201 Sandalwood Drive offer parking?
No, 17201 Sandalwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17201 Sandalwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17201 Sandalwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17201 Sandalwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17201 Sandalwood Drive has a pool.
Does 17201 Sandalwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 17201 Sandalwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17201 Sandalwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17201 Sandalwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17201 Sandalwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17201 Sandalwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
