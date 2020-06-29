Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL, Sandalwood Condominiums - 17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL-Available now!

Located in the Sandalwood Condominiums. 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor condo with lake view. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage, second floor condo. Shop nearby Brownwood at The Villages, and other great nearby shopping centers. Short 10-min drive to I-75. Est. 850 sq ft, range, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer & dryer (not warranted), water&sewer included, and use of community pool. $845.00/MO rent, $845.00 SD with qualifying credit. $60.00 application fee per adult . No Pets. No Smoking.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Community water & thrash

UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED: Duke Energy - electricity



(RLNE2699582)