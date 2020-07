Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

NICELY FURNISHED 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 1-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE IN THE CASTLE PINES COMMUNITY OF THE PGA VILLAGE. GROUND LEVEL LAYOUT WITH A FABULOUS LAKEVIEW. NEWLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPETS. NEW STOVE AND MICROWAVE.CASTLE PINES HAS A RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA. LONG-TERM TENANTS HAVE ACCESS TO THE PGA VILLAGE ISLAND CLUB WITH ITS OWN POOL, TENNIS COURTS, AND EXERCISE CENTER.