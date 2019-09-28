All apartments in St. Leo
Home
/
St. Leo, FL
/
12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE

12350 Woodlands Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12350 Woodlands Circle, St. Leo, FL 33525
Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST Located in beautiful Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club. This 3 bedrooms 2 full bath home is in pristine condition and located on a private lot with wooded back yard off the 13th hole fairway. There is an oversized kitchen with a breakfast area as well as a formal dining room. Beautiful wood floors throughout the home with tile in the kitchen, baths, and laundry. Lawn service is included with this home, so all you have to do is enjoy it! The home is move-in ready.
Lake Jovita has a fitness park with a walking trail including fitness stations, basketball courts, pickleball courts, and a dog run. You also have the option of club membership for additional fees, offering dining, pool, gym, tennis courts and golf.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the Lake Jovita lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE have any available units?
12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Leo, FL.
What amenities does 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE have?
Some of 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
