12350 WOODLANDS CIRCLE

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST Located in beautiful Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club. This 3 bedrooms 2 full bath home is in pristine condition and located on a private lot with wooded back yard off the 13th hole fairway. There is an oversized kitchen with a breakfast area as well as a formal dining room. Beautiful wood floors throughout the home with tile in the kitchen, baths, and laundry. Lawn service is included with this home, so all you have to do is enjoy it! The home is move-in ready.

Lake Jovita has a fitness park with a walking trail including fitness stations, basketball courts, pickleball courts, and a dog run. You also have the option of club membership for additional fees, offering dining, pool, gym, tennis courts and golf.



Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the Lake Jovita lifestyle.