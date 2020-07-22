63 ANTILLES RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Windward Ranch in St. Johns County. Kitchen has SS appliances, gas stove, tile backsplash, granite countertops, pantry, 42'' cabinets and tile floors. Formal dining room with crown molding. Nice size living room with surround sound system for tenant conv. only. Master bath has garden tub, walk in shower and his/her vanities. Bedrooms are carpeted. Enjoy your evenings sitting on your screened lanai with hot tub (tenant conv). Backyard is partially fenced. 2 car garage with paver driveway. Rent includes amenities. Pets ok with approval. Tenant resp for cost of bar codes. Owner leaving TV in LR and Lanai and hot tub which are for tenant conv. only. Tenant may active alarm at their cost.