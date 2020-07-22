All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 63 ANTILLES RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
63 ANTILLES RD
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

63 ANTILLES RD

63 Antilles Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

63 Antilles Road, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Windward Ranch in St. Johns County. Kitchen has SS appliances, gas stove, tile backsplash, granite countertops, pantry, 42'' cabinets and tile floors. Formal dining room with crown molding. Nice size living room with surround sound system for tenant conv. only. Master bath has garden tub, walk in shower and his/her vanities. Bedrooms are carpeted. Enjoy your evenings sitting on your screened lanai with hot tub (tenant conv). Backyard is partially fenced. 2 car garage with paver driveway. Rent includes amenities. Pets ok with approval. Tenant resp for cost of bar codes. Owner leaving TV in LR and Lanai and hot tub which are for tenant conv. only. Tenant may active alarm at their cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 ANTILLES RD have any available units?
63 ANTILLES RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 63 ANTILLES RD have?
Some of 63 ANTILLES RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 ANTILLES RD currently offering any rent specials?
63 ANTILLES RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 ANTILLES RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 ANTILLES RD is pet friendly.
Does 63 ANTILLES RD offer parking?
Yes, 63 ANTILLES RD offers parking.
Does 63 ANTILLES RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 ANTILLES RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 ANTILLES RD have a pool?
No, 63 ANTILLES RD does not have a pool.
Does 63 ANTILLES RD have accessible units?
No, 63 ANTILLES RD does not have accessible units.
Does 63 ANTILLES RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 ANTILLES RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 ANTILLES RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 ANTILLES RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach