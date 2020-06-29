386 ASHBY LANDING WAY

This home is a non-smoking 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence. Military Families encouraged to apply! Located in a newer Community with a community playground and close to plenty of things to do and easy access to I95 for commutes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
