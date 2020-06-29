All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

386 ASHBY LANDING WAY

386 Ashby Landing Way · No Longer Available
Location

386 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
This home is a non-smoking 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence. Military Families encouraged to apply! Located in a newer Community with a community playground and close to plenty of things to do and easy access to I95 for commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY have any available units?
386 ASHBY LANDING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
Is 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
386 ASHBY LANDING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY offer parking?
No, 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY have a pool?
No, 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have a pool.
Does 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 ASHBY LANDING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
