Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:07 AM

2615 TUNBRIDGE LN

2615 Tunbridge Lane · (904) 208-0941
Location

2615 Tunbridge Lane, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2884 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
St. Johns County! SOUTH HAMPTON GOLF. ''A'' Schools! Ranch style, 4 B.R's., 3 full baths + OFC. Oversized, side entrance, garage. OPEN ENTRY AREA. 10' ceilings. GREAT RM & Formal Dining RM. KITCHEN w/ Stainless Steel Appl's, Corian counter tops, double ovens, walk in pantry, large eat in area w/ huge Bay Window, open bartop, built in desk & view of screened in porch! One B.R. & full bath off Kitchen area. Perfect for live in Nanny or Guest RM + 3 more B.R's. Master BR is really large. Walk in closets, door to screened in porch & fabulous M. Bath w/ Garden Tub, walk in shower & double bowl, raised vanity. The Great RM has Fireplace w/ GAS logs & built-ins. Door to huge screened in porch. Great for entertaining & cook-outs. Deluxe Amenty Ctr & Golf Course inside Subd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN have any available units?
2615 TUNBRIDGE LN has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN have?
Some of 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
2615 TUNBRIDGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN pet-friendly?
No, 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN offers parking.
Does 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN have a pool?
Yes, 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN has a pool.
Does 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN have accessible units?
No, 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 TUNBRIDGE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
