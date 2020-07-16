2615 TUNBRIDGE LN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

St. Johns County! SOUTH HAMPTON GOLF. ''A'' Schools! Ranch style, 4 B.R's., 3 full baths + OFC. Oversized, side entrance, garage. OPEN ENTRY AREA. 10' ceilings. GREAT RM & Formal Dining RM. KITCHEN w/ Stainless Steel Appl's, Corian counter tops, double ovens, walk in pantry, large eat in area w/ huge Bay Window, open bartop, built in desk & view of screened in porch! One B.R. & full bath off Kitchen area. Perfect for live in Nanny or Guest RM + 3 more B.R's. Master BR is really large. Walk in closets, door to screened in porch & fabulous M. Bath w/ Garden Tub, walk in shower & double bowl, raised vanity. The Great RM has Fireplace w/ GAS logs & built-ins. Door to huge screened in porch. Great for entertaining & cook-outs. Deluxe Amenty Ctr & Golf Course inside Subd.