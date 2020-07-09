171 Apartments for rent in St. James City, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St James City
3724 Dewberry LN
3724 Dewberry Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Inquire for current availability & rates. Book your SW Florida get-a-way now! Get ready to enjoy your time in the warm sunshine boating, fishing, relaxing in tropical paradise.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St James City
3121 Binnacle LN
3121 Binnacle Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Rates and availability vary. Inquire for details. Secure your spot in the tropics with this completely updated home in St. James City.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St James City
2286 Palm AVE
2286 Palm Avenue, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to "St James Place", an exclusive waterfront boating community on the southern tip of Pine Island.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3455 Papaya ST
3455 Papaya Street, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
The perfect place to watch the sunrise or jump in the kayak and go! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is 3 min walk to the county park with beach area and small boat launch. There is another boat launch a few hundred feet from driveway.
Results within 1 mile of St. James City

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Enjoy a piece of paradise.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5531 Avenue C
5531 Avenue C, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
THIS IS A RARE FIND!!!! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Property located in the Heart of Pine Island Center features an OVERSIZED 1 Car Garage --- ALL TILE FLOORS. Nice Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of St. James City

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4121 SW 27th AVE
4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2131 SW 52nd ST
2131 Southwest 52nd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Owner will not consider an annual rental. OFF SEASON ONLY. This luxury home is situated on a gulf access canal 20 minutes from the river. Mature landscaping & palms are located throughout the property.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2204 SW 49th TER
2204 Southwest 49th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,916
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Niccola is a stunning pool home on a Gulf access canal. In this vacation villa you will experience a taste of tropical living.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
13 SW 37th PL
13 Southwest 37th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
A beautiful SW Cape Coral pool home available for yearly lease August 1st 2020. The double door entry leads to your living area with a spectacular pool view. You won't feel cramped in the oversized kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3326 SW 27th PL
3326 Southwest 27th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
Infinity Dream Oasis

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
6061 Silver King BLVD
6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5415 SW 17th AVE
5415 Southwest 17th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,286
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly Rentals permitted. Villa Francesca is located in the popular SW area of Cape Coral. This home has it all.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. James City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. James City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

