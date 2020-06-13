Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

84 Apartments for rent in St. James City, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St James City
1 Unit Available
2286 Palm AVE
2286 Palm Avenue, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to "St James Place", an exclusive waterfront boating community located on the southern tip of Pine Island.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5209 Western DR
5209 Western Drive, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome to the Sunset Ranchette! Available for either monthly or annual rental beginning 7/1/2020. Well maintained 2011 3/2 manufactured home situated on 13.84 acres, which includes 10.51 acres of protected mangrove/preserve land & 3.3 acres uplands.
Results within 1 mile of St. James City

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Enjoy a piece of paradise.
Results within 5 miles of St. James City

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5404 SW 28th PL
5404 Southwest 28th Place, Cape Coral, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
This amazing luxury 3 story property, with roof top terrace is located on the spreader canal of Cape Coral. Enjoy breathtaking views of the preserve and the nature it offers. Feel the elegance and luxury when entering through the heavy steel door.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
6021 Silver King BLVD
6021 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy living the resort dream! The accommodations feature over 3000SF of living area with 3 terraces, private 2-car garage parking and private elevator lobby entrance. Three bedrooms in a split plan all with full en-suite baths.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5309 SW 20th PL
5309 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Alexa is perfectly suited for a large family or couples with kids traveling together.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
6061 Silver King BLVD
6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Middle Gulf Drive
1 Unit Available
Sanibel Beach Club
626 Nerita Street, Sanibel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ENJOY A WEEK ON A BEAUTIFUL ISLAND This condo is located on beautiful Sanibel Island at the Sanibel Beach Club and is available the week of July 18-25, 2020. First come first serve.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1431 sqft
Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2806 SW 39th ST
2806 Southwest 39th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1986 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER, DECEMBER 2020 AND JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 10 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3323 Surfside BLVD
3323 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2290 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2019 AND APRIL 2020!!!! 30 DAY MINIMUM!!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 15 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of St. James City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. James City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. James City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

