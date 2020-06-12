/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:29 PM
281 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. James City, FL
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5209 Western DR
5209 Western Drive, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome to the Sunset Ranchette! Available for either monthly or annual rental beginning 7/1/2020. Well maintained 2011 3/2 manufactured home situated on 13.84 acres, which includes 10.51 acres of protected mangrove/preserve land & 3.3 acres uplands.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St James City
1 Unit Available
2286 Palm AVE
2286 Palm Avenue, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to "St James Place", an exclusive waterfront boating community located on the southern tip of Pine Island.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St James City
1 Unit Available
3924 Plumosa DR
3924 Plumosa Drive, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cute3 bedroom2 bath manufactured waterfront home for rent in St. James City, terrific boating access, new screened in lanai, comfortably furnished.
Results within 1 mile of St. James City
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
Results within 5 miles of St. James City
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1805 Samantha Gayle WAY
1805 Samantha Gayle Way, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful New Construction Community in SW Cape Coral. 1818 Parkway Condos. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a screened lanai & an attached garage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent! This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14881 Canaan DR
14881 Canaan Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available DECEMBER 2020 & JANUARY 2021 FOR$4400 + 11.5% sales tax. NO ANNUAL RENTAL.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3302 SW 29th AVE
3302 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5507 SW 14th AVE
5507 Southwest 14th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Fantastic Gulf Access vacation rental with heated pool! This home has quick water access to the river with no bridges. Within walking distance to Cape Harbour with all of its shops and restaurants.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
11958 Royal Tee CIR
11958 Royal Tee Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Elegant Royal Tee Villa- Start your Florida Vacation. This home has everything. Florida living at its finest! Located in one of the best golf communities in SW Cape Coral. Beautiful heated Pool with Hot Tub and specious lanai overlooking golf course.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5126 SW 19th PL
5126 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental. Southwest Cape Coral near Cape Harbour, shopping and many new restaurants. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 baths, with all appliances. Owner prefers minimum of 3 months for seasonal tenant @$2500 per month plus 11.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3604 Surfside BLVD
3604 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This is a weekly rental at a rate of $2300 a week.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5203 SW 23rd AVE
5203 Southwest 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5020 SW 17th AVE
5020 Southwest 17th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly & Monthly rentals permitted. Villa Liza is a completely renovated 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom vacation rental home located in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2131 SW 52nd ST
2131 Southwest 52nd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Owner will not consider an annual rental. OFF SEASON ONLY. This luxury home is situated on a gulf access canal 20 minutes from the river. Mature landscaping & palms are located throughout the property.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
6021 Silver King BLVD
6021 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy living the resort dream! The accommodations feature over 3000SF of living area with 3 terraces, private 2-car garage parking and private elevator lobby entrance. Three bedrooms in a split plan all with full en-suite baths.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3326 SW 27th PL
3326 Southwest 27th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
Infinity Dream Oasis
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1520 SW 56th TER
1520 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Cape Escape is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Floridian Gulf access vacation villa with 2000 sq. ft.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5404 SW 28th PL
5404 Southwest 28th Place, Cape Coral, FL
This amazing luxury 3 story property, with roof top terrace is located on the spreader canal of Cape Coral. Enjoy breathtaking views of the preserve and the nature it offers. Feel the elegance and luxury when entering through the heavy steel door.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3832 SW 20th AVE
3832 Southwest 20th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,279
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Similar Pages
St. James City 2 BedroomsSt. James City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. James City 3 BedroomsSt. James City Apartments with Balcony
St. James City Apartments with ParkingSt. James City Apartments with PoolSt. James City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FL