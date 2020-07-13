/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:07 AM
43 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine South, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
6 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1387 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine South
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
210 16th Street
210 16th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3rd Floor Condo With Small Ocean Views. This Updated Condo Boasts 2 Bedrooms,2 Bath,And A Spacious Screened In Patio. The Kitchen Comes Equipped With New Appliances,A Quartz Countertop,Under Cabinet Lights,And A Beautiful Apron Sinks.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Davis Shores
33 Comares
33 Comares Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1610 sqft
Stunning Corona Del Mar Waterfront Condo With Boat Slip! Gorgeous And Fully Updated With High End Finishes Throughout Its 1600 Sqft Of Coastal Bliss.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
213 Cantabria Way
213 Cantabria Way, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springfield model consists of 2 Bed 2 Bath plus a study with a welcoming entry foyer that leads to the living & dining rooms. It features an open design with a media niche and direct access to the covered Lanai.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
544 Sweet Mango Trail
544 Sweet Mango Trail, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2044 sqft
Gorgeous. Elegant,New Home! Large Open Spaces And A Large Screen Porch,All With Beautiful Views Of Lake And Trees. Fully Fenced Back Yard,Privacy Fencing On The Sides With Black Aluminum In The Back To Save The View.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17205 Harbour Vista Circle
17205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1831 Vista Cove
1831 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1459 sqft
Second Floor Unit With Nice Screened In Patio. 3 Br/2ba Split Floor Plan. The Community Has A Clubhouse,Pool & On-site Rv Boat Storage. Great Location Close To Everything. Sorry,No Pets Considered.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1050 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1050 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1182 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor.
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
32 DEL MAR CIR
32 Del Mar Cir, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful home offering 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, and open concept floorpan. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, pantry, and California Island with seating space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2199 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE 08/15/2020 Golf course home in Cypress Lakes! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty is priced right and move in ready. As you enter the home you will admire the spacious formal living and dining room area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
164 King Arthur Court
164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2814 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1001 Bella Vista Blvd 105
1001 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
978 sqft
Las Palmas Condo With Attached Garage! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo With Open Living Space On 2nd Floor. Great Opportunity To Live In This Beautiful Gated Community Situated On The Instracoastal With Pool,Tennis,Clubhouse & Tennis Courts.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4000 Grande Vista Blvd
4000 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1102 sqft
Modern And Comfortably Furnished Town Home. Light Wood Plank Flooring And Modern Conveniences Include Flat Screen Tvs,Electric Fireplace,Modern Decor Make This Feel Like Home.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1005 Bella Vista Blvd 305
1005 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
371 Hefferon Drive
371 Hefferon Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2157 sqft
Spread Out In This 4 Bedroom,2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park. Open Concept With A Split Floor Plan. Expansive Master Bedroom With Ensuite Featuring A Seperate Tub And Shower.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1255 PONCE ISLAND DR
1255 Ponce Island Drive, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
Come see this adorable loft style condo with private balcony, fully remodeled. This hidden neighborhood is just north of the city gates and is as peaceful as it gets. The neighborhood is lush with old oak trees and loads of natural plants.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR
110 Ocean Hibiscus Drive, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
973 sqft
Beautifully furnished beachside condo with gated access to the beach! Community has 3 pools, tennis, 2 hot tubs & convenient to restaurants & grocery.
1 of 38
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
747 E Red House Branch Rd
747 East Red House Branch Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2287 sqft
This Solid Brick Beauty Is Move In Ready. New Kitchen,Paint And Carpet! Oversize Lot That Backs Up To A Nature Preserve. Skillfully Landscaped To Give Privacy From The Neighbors With An Irrigation System.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL