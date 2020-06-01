All apartments in St. Augustine Shores
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:57 PM

243 Amistad Drive

243 Amistad Drive · (904) 295-1262
Location

243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL 32086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1799 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs. Nice tile floors downstairs for easy maintenance.The back door looks out to a nature preserve. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances. Two car garage completes all you will need to live comfortably in this home!Large community pool and playground for your resort living!
From I-95 take SR 206 exit (exit 305) head East on 206 turn North on US1 for 2.5 miles to Watson Rd. Turn right on Watson then left on Amistad Rd.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Amistad Drive have any available units?
243 Amistad Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 243 Amistad Drive have?
Some of 243 Amistad Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Amistad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
243 Amistad Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Amistad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Amistad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 243 Amistad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 243 Amistad Drive does offer parking.
Does 243 Amistad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Amistad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Amistad Drive have a pool?
Yes, 243 Amistad Drive has a pool.
Does 243 Amistad Drive have accessible units?
No, 243 Amistad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Amistad Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Amistad Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Amistad Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Amistad Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
