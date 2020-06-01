243 Amistad Drive

Amenities

Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs. Nice tile floors downstairs for easy maintenance.The back door looks out to a nature preserve. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances. Two car garage completes all you will need to live comfortably in this home!Large community pool and playground for your resort living!

From I-95 take SR 206 exit (exit 305) head East on 206 turn North on US1 for 2.5 miles to Watson Rd. Turn right on Watson then left on Amistad Rd.



