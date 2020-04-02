All apartments in St. Augustine Shores
St. Augustine Shores, FL
210 Devon Circle
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

210 Devon Circle

210 Devon Circle · (904) 367-1818
Location

210 Devon Circle, St. Augustine Shores, FL 32086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 Devon Circle · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with Garage - https://rently.com/properties/1318461?source=marketing

2 bedrooms each with its own bathroom on one level
Newer construction - Bella Vita off Shores Boulevard
Living/dining combo
12 foot ceilings throughout
Kitchen offers: stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, oak cabinets, breakfast bar area
Inside utility room with washer/dryer connections
Master bath offers a garden tub with a separate over sized shower

One car garage
Fenced "Dog Park" area on-site

NOTES:
Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with owners approval, refundable pet deposit, $15 monthly pet rent & pet insurance policy

(RLNE4696044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Devon Circle have any available units?
210 Devon Circle has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Devon Circle have?
Some of 210 Devon Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Devon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
210 Devon Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Devon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Devon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 210 Devon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 210 Devon Circle does offer parking.
Does 210 Devon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Devon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Devon Circle have a pool?
No, 210 Devon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 210 Devon Circle have accessible units?
No, 210 Devon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Devon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Devon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Devon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Devon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
