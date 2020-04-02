210 Devon Circle

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with Garage - https://rently.com/properties/1318461?source=marketing
2 bedrooms each with its own bathroom on one level
Newer construction - Bella Vita off Shores Boulevard
Living/dining combo
12 foot ceilings throughout
Kitchen offers: stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, oak cabinets, breakfast bar area
Inside utility room with washer/dryer connections
Master bath offers a garden tub with a separate over sized shower
One car garage
Fenced "Dog Park" area on-site
NOTES:
Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with owners approval, refundable pet deposit, $15 monthly pet rent & pet insurance policy
(RLNE4696044)