Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse dog park

Welcome to Seaside Villas Apartments, a welcoming community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life. Our pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments in St Augustine, FL, welcome you home to a warm environment that puts your needs first. We have everything you need to enjoy a carefree lifestyle, from cozy living arrangements, essential amenities, and beautiful surroundings.



Each of our buildings are well maintained and provide residents access to exciting features such as a newly renovated swimming pool, BBQ areas, and a great beach location, to name a few. Each home features air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups; and in select units, granite countertops, and wood-like vinyl flooring throughout.



Discover how much of an impact a well-located community can make in your life. Take advantage of our proximity to all you need and more! Our wonderful beach community is one block away from the ocean, St. Augustine Pier, plenty