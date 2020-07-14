All apartments in St. Augustine Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Seaside Villas

30 Clipper Court · (904) 479-1648
Location

30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27S · Avail. Aug 8

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 25S · Avail. Aug 6

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 56B · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seaside Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
Welcome to Seaside Villas Apartments, a welcoming community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life. Our pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments in St Augustine, FL, welcome you home to a warm environment that puts your needs first. We have everything you need to enjoy a carefree lifestyle, from cozy living arrangements, essential amenities, and beautiful surroundings.

Each of our buildings are well maintained and provide residents access to exciting features such as a newly renovated swimming pool, BBQ areas, and a great beach location, to name a few. Each home features air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups; and in select units, granite countertops, and wood-like vinyl flooring throughout.

Discover how much of an impact a well-located community can make in your life. Take advantage of our proximity to all you need and more! Our wonderful beach community is one block away from the ocean, St. Augustine Pier, plenty

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 month's rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee; $20 utility set-up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (1 pet), $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (1 pet), $40/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Exotic animals are not allowed. Dog breed restrictions apply. Call Office for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seaside Villas have any available units?
Seaside Villas has 5 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seaside Villas have?
Some of Seaside Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seaside Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Seaside Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seaside Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Seaside Villas is pet friendly.
Does Seaside Villas offer parking?
Yes, Seaside Villas offers parking.
Does Seaside Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seaside Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seaside Villas have a pool?
Yes, Seaside Villas has a pool.
Does Seaside Villas have accessible units?
No, Seaside Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Seaside Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seaside Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Seaside Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Seaside Villas has units with air conditioning.
