apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
287 Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful one level Pool home in Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 5 Bd / 3.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Ranches
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Lakes of Western Pines
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Falls
13762 NW 16th St
13762 Northwest 16th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2830 sqft
MONTERREY MODEL ON OVERSIZED CORNER LOT IN CENTRAL PEMBROKE FALLS LOCATION CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1251 NW 123rd Ave
1251 Northwest 123rd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOME IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF FLAMINGO VILLAS. CORNER UNIT WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS. ONE ROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND MASTER ROOM UPSTAIRS.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
16135 Emerald Estates Dr
16135 Emerald Estates Drive, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing opportunity to own in this very unique canal front condo in Emerald Estates at WESTON! First floor location feels like your own private home! This is a full 2 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek
2573 Lakeview Ct
2573 Lakeview Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
16413 SAPPHIRE BND
16413 Sapphire Bend, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful single family home FURNISHED with lake and pool view. 4/2.5. Master bedroom on the first floor. Bedrooms on the second floor. Ceramic flooring on the first floor and laminated flooring on the 2nd floor. Appliances 1 year old.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4104 Sapphire Terrace
4104 Sapphire Terrace, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2196 sqft
4/2.5/2 SFH on the huge lake, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom is on the first floor. All A rated Schools, Small pets welcome , According shutters, 3 bedrooms have wide lake view.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Gardens
12142 SW 49th Pl
12142 Southwest 49th Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious corner unit townhouse in the heart of Cooper City. Huge screen in back patio perfect for entertaining. Large side yard. Oversized master bedroom with two walk-in closets. All bathrooms beautifully upgraded.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3660 San Simeon Cir
3660 San Simeon Circle, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom corner townhome with tranquil water views in pristine condition and ready for a loving family.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Falls
14274 NW 22nd St
14274 Northwest 22nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to this fully furnished lovely home in the heart of Pembroke pines, located in one of the best community, Pembroke Falls, home is moving ready and is also available fully furnished.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4078 Timber Cove Ln
4078 Timber Cove Lane, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
***THE BEST LOCATION & THE BEST SCHOOLS*** Gated Community whit pool & child Play area. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL SCHOOLS AND LIBRARY. Screened covered patio, open floor plan, Appliances in stainless steel, Community Quiet and much more...
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of Western Pines
1248 NW 170th Ave
1248 Northwest 170th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Gorgeous, very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story house in a Resort style Pembroke Isles a gated community. Brand new granit kitchen, upgraded master bathroom, breakfast area, tile floors, no carpet!!! 2 Car garage.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Gardens
5041 SW 121st Ter
5041 Southwest 121st Terrace, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Pristine 3/2.5 with a garage in highly sought after Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. This CORNER unit has been totally redone. Granite counters brand new bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and up the stairs, new cold A/C, hurricane shutters..
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Big Sky North
19343 SW 60th Ct
19343 Southwest 60th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
The GLENDALE in Laguna Isles-A True Family Home with 5 HUGE Bedrooms (One Downstairs with 1 FULL Bath as well) and 4 More UP! There is also a HUGE Upstairs Loft! A+ rated schools! - This Model Features a HUGE ISLAND Kitchen w/Granite Tops and 42"
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3612 San Simeon Cir
3612 San Simeon Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ready for a new tenant! Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Will be installed before unit is occupied. Fabulous townhouse for rent close to Restaurants and Highways. "A" rated school district in Weston.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr
4321 Magnolia Ridge Drive, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
This elegantly up-to-date 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in one of Weston's most desired gated communities offers gorgeous finishes with no expense spared throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Isles at Weston
3851 E coquina
3851 East Coquina Way, Weston, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful Home with LAKE VIEW, ONE floor only, 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths, LARGE family room, 3 car garage. Very nice split floor plan, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Master with large walk in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westfork
16333 NW 18th St
16333 Northwest 18th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Gorgeous two-story, 4 bed, and 2 1/2 bath with 24-hour security in the gated community of Parkside Spring Valley. This house features a private master bedroom on the first floor with a cozy patio.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Isles at Weston
19548 S Whitewater Ave
19548 South Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4/3 house that is now at 6 bedrooms, a large office; and extra room can be used as a theater or another master bedroom for a total of 6 rooms / 3 bathrooms; Best community floor plan, high ceilings large lot 8170 sf; Nice spacious family room layout
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek
2901 Belmont Ln
2901 Belmont Lane, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in exclusive Rock Creek @ Cooper City. This lovely townhome is fully upgraded and ready for a loving family.
