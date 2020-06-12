/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southchase, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
13655 Hawkeye Dr
13655 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL
5 beds 3.5 bath pool house - Property Id: 196070 This house is located within 20-minute-driving distance to Orlando International Airport, Disney World theme parks, Disney Downtown, Sea World, Universal Studio and Adventure Island theme park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
1612 Hookbill Ct
1612 Hookbill Court, Southchase, FL
Hunters Creek area/ Falcon Trace, Orlando - This is a beautiful, spacious, 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Falcons Creek Sub-Division/Hunters Creek area.Located on a Cul de sac. 3 Car Garage and screen enclosed pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
124 WINDROSE DRIVE
124 Windrose Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Excellent location near main avenues, shopping centers and schools. Freshly painted. Just maintenance a / c. All appliances included. Closed garage with electric door. The community has several beautiful lakes and plazas for you to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1813 SNARESBROOK WAY
1813 Snaresbrook Way, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1574 sqft
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright home, along with vaulted ceilings, large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, spacious
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
12608 Beltingle Court
12608 Beltingle Court, Southchase, FL
This modern and spacious home is beautiful and boasts an open floor plan with 2 living areas and and was renovated with new bathrooms, a new kitchen and marble flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1405 BRADWELL DRIVE
1405 Bradwell Drive, Southchase, FL
4 bedroom, 2 bath house with a formal living/ dinning room areas and a breakfast nook! Tons of space in the front and back with a large patio for entertaining, 2 car garage! Don't miss this gorgeous home!
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550
716 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1872 sqft
Check this out! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms townhome. Interior features include a large kitchen with eat-in area, food pantry, breakfast bar over looking the living room and formal dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1218 BRADWELL DRIVE
1218 Bradwell Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
2420 sqft
Live in this two story home conveniently located just minutes from OIA, Medical City, expressways, shopping, schools.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
257 Windrose Drive
257 Windrose Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1684 sqft
Meadow Woods - Beautiful home in the Meadow Woods area. Close to shopping and schools. Lawn care is included in the rent. Give me a call to schedule an appointment to see this home. Hurry this home won't last long. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5334328)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE
13612 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL
Modern 4 BED / 2 BATH Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful home with modern features throughout. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Upgraded flooring throughout (No Carpet).
Results within 1 mile of Southchase
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Marydia
53 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12788 Majorama Drive
12788 Majorama Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1409 sqft
Beautiful 3x2 Home - This is a beautiful home, very clean, nice neighborhood, 2 car garage, screened in back patio. Private back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799077)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
1219 Caribbean Cove Court Available 06/15/20 3BR 2BA Single level, Ground floor, End unit Condo close to OIA, Private Enclosed Patio! - Location, Location, Location!! This 3BR 2BA single level, ground floor, end unit condo is close to superb
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12517 Pica St.
12517 Pica Street, Orange County, FL
Deerfield Community-Renovated Single Family Home - Newly Renovated Single Family Home located in Deerfield Community. New Tile floors throughout, NO Carpet! Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and inside Laundry Room with sink.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1773 PORTOFINO MEADOWS BLVD
1773 Portofino Meadows Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL
1773 PORTOFINO MEADOWS BLVD Available 06/30/20 Listing Agent: Oscar Medina OSCARMEDINAREALTOR@GMAIL.COM 787-525-0940 - BRAND NEW TOWNHOME!! LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PORTOFINO MEADOWS. EXCELLENT CORNER UNIT WITH GATED COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11357 Ashboro Drive Unti 1/2
11357 Ashboro Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2021 sqft
Stunning Pool home All utilities included! Lawn Care Included. - Make this comfortable 3 bedrooms 2 bath rental house your home. This home features a huge fenced back yard with an inground pool to enjoy Florida Summer days.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Woods Village
1 Unit Available
527 Villa Del Sol Cir. #101
527 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Lovely 3/2, 1st Floor Condo in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Lovely 3/2 condominium in the gated Villa del Sol community of Meadow Woods. Enjoy the ample floor plan and the convenience of being on the 1st floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2307 Waterloo Court
2307 Waterloo Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1800 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
2620 Talova Drive
2620 Talova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
Available 5/1/2020. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Mallard Cove/Falcon Point section of Hunters Creek. Master suite on first floor with large bedroom area and bay windows overlooking lake.
