Southchase, FL
620 Bohannon Blvd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

620 Bohannon Blvd.

620 Bohannon Boulevard · (407) 901-1200
Location

620 Bohannon Boulevard, Southchase, FL 32824
Southchase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 620 Bohannon Blvd. · Avail. Jul 27

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
620 Bohannon Blvd. Available 07/27/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home in Orlando's Southchase! - Come take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Two Car Garage and Fenced Yard in Southchase! Walk into this Split Floorplan and Open Living, Dining and Kitchen areas with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. The Kitchen w/ pass through to Dining Room includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove. Laundry area located in the Garage. The property is conveniently located near area restaurants and shopping!

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5074288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Bohannon Blvd. have any available units?
620 Bohannon Blvd. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 Bohannon Blvd. have?
Some of 620 Bohannon Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Bohannon Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
620 Bohannon Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Bohannon Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 620 Bohannon Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 620 Bohannon Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 620 Bohannon Blvd. offers parking.
Does 620 Bohannon Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Bohannon Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Bohannon Blvd. have a pool?
No, 620 Bohannon Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 620 Bohannon Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 620 Bohannon Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Bohannon Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Bohannon Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Bohannon Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 620 Bohannon Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
