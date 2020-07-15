Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

620 Bohannon Blvd. Available 07/27/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home in Orlando's Southchase! - Come take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Two Car Garage and Fenced Yard in Southchase! Walk into this Split Floorplan and Open Living, Dining and Kitchen areas with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. The Kitchen w/ pass through to Dining Room includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove. Laundry area located in the Garage. The property is conveniently located near area restaurants and shopping!



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. If you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord, this could negatively impact the outcome of your application. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5074288)