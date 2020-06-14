15 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL with hardwood floors
With a chilled out nightlife, beautiful white sand beaches, and all the fishing anyone could possibly dream of, it's hard to deny the charm of tiny South Venice, Florida.
South Venice has just over 13,000 people packed into six square miles, making the community quite crowded. It's easy to see why. Besides the beautiful natural landscapes that surround the city, the weather is remarkably consistent with a low of just 51, even in the coldest months, and a toasty high of 95 degrees in the middle of July. Because of the fantastic climate and the gorgeous views, the area is in high demand -- which means high property values. Living in South Venice is a pricy endeavor, but it can be well worth it, particularly for those that enjoy being close to a beach, yet still away from the beach culture. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Venice renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.