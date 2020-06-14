Apartment List
south venice
apartments with hardwood floors
15 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Venice renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1767 BELVIDERE ROAD
1767 Belvidere Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
A short distance to Manasota Beach this 3 bed 2 bath pool home with one car garage located on a quiet street is ready for the 2021 season. Everything inside is new, from the all bamboo floors to the granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of South Venice
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of South Venice
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
504 BEATRICE STREET
504 Beatrice Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1206 sqft
Escape to the perfect Venice Island beach house where the Ocean breeze invites you into her beautifully landscaped tropical paradise. Located just a 5 minute stroll from the beach and .

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1789 BATELLO DRIVE
1789 Batello Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1453 sqft
Active Lifestyle, 55+ community plus a fabulous active clubhouse complete with activities director, state of the art fitness center, heated lap pool, spa, resistance walking pool, billiards room, arts and crafts room, internet cafe, bocce courts,

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Plantation
1 Unit Available
421 CERROMAR TERRACE
421 Cerromar Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1032 sqft
Spectacular views of the 7th green and lake! The Plantation is a quiet, mature, active lifestyle community located near shopping, restaurants and area attractions, including Gulf Beaches, The Braves Cool Now stadium and area golf courses.
Results within 10 miles of South Venice
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Quails Run blvd #10
5 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oaks
1 Unit Available
676 EAGLE WATCH LANE
676 Eagle Watch Lane, Osprey, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5399 sqft
Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oaks
1 Unit Available
852 MACEWEN DRIVE
852 Macewen Dr, Osprey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3419 sqft
A fabulous rental in the exclusive gated Oaks community features a beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
4649 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1333 sqft
Arguably the best view in Stoneybrook from the screened lanai of this absolutely immaculate second-floor condo, water and golf course view, it doesn't get any better.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
4639 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1414 sqft
One of the prettiest views in Stoneybrook overlooking the 3rd hole on the golf course. This is special!! This second floor “Barrington” model veranda offers over 1400 sq. ft.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9550 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
A FRESH NEW LOOK- New wood floors grace this second-floor vacation condo located at Stonebrook Golf and Country Club.
City Guide for South Venice, FL

With a chilled out nightlife, beautiful white sand beaches, and all the fishing anyone could possibly dream of, it's hard to deny the charm of tiny South Venice, Florida.

South Venice has just over 13,000 people packed into six square miles, making the community quite crowded. It's easy to see why. Besides the beautiful natural landscapes that surround the city, the weather is remarkably consistent with a low of just 51, even in the coldest months, and a toasty high of 95 degrees in the middle of July. Because of the fantastic climate and the gorgeous views, the area is in high demand -- which means high property values. Living in South Venice is a pricy endeavor, but it can be well worth it, particularly for those that enjoy being close to a beach, yet still away from the beach culture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Venice, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Venice renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

