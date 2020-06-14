Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

127 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL with garage

South Venice apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
127 COLUMBIA ROAD
127 Columbia Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
941 sqft
South Venice Single Family Home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 1 car garage. Nicely updated with new carpet, new paint, new refrigerator, new well/softner system. Fenced yard with concrete pad for Boat/RV storage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5827 VENISOTA ROAD
5827 Venisota Road, South Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2509 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! RARE FIND!!! A spacious house in a wonderful area of South Venice with a close proximity to Manasota beach (about 2 miles), shopping malls, dining and major roads.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
615 YALE ROAD
615 Yale Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent west of Tamiami Trail, located 2 miles from South Venice Beach Ferry and 3.5 miles to Manasota Key Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
1240 FLAMINGO ROAD
1240 Flamingo Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1514 sqft
3/2/2 Home Located Conveniently to Beaches, Shopping, Downtown Venice. Living/Dining Rooms, Family Room, Walk-in-Closet in Master, Large Yard.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
747 Hobart Road
747 Hobart Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
962 sqft
Annual Rental: 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage in South Venice - Now available for an annual rental: Well maintained 2-bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. This home features a split floor plan and new flooring throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1767 BELVIDERE ROAD
1767 Belvidere Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
A short distance to Manasota Beach this 3 bed 2 bath pool home with one car garage located on a quiet street is ready for the 2021 season. Everything inside is new, from the all bamboo floors to the granite counter tops.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
290 DRAGON ROAD
290 Dragon Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
854 sqft
**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 FOR SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. NO ANNUAL LEASES** Enjoy your summer in SW Florida in this cozy turnkey, pet-friendly beach cottage just a short 10 minute walk to the Legacy Trail and Intracoastal Waterway.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
941 CYPRESS ROAD
941 Cypress Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 & APRIL 2021! Rented 12/1/20 - 3/31/21. Also available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $1,400/month, and $600/week.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
20941 S FETTERBUSH PLACE S
20941 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1526 sqft
Welcome to a brand new life in The Preserve at West Villages! Enjoy the spacious Canterbury Model. This cute villa features an open floor plan including 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in a well-designed 1526 SF of living space.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
Results within 1 mile of South Venice

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4266 Vicenza Dr Unit D
4266 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1554 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Venetia is so inviting and comfortable you'll fall in love and feel right at home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Sandstone Circle - ACH
117 Sand Stone Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Beautiful Seasonal 117 Sandstone - Seasonal Rental- Oh what a serene view on the lake with tropical birds!!! Attractive, Spacious, turnkey, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with attached Sun room and Water/lake views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4401 LENOX BOULEVARD
4401 Lenox Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1542 sqft
LAKEVIEW AND JUST STEPS TO THE CLUBHOUSE AND HEATED POOL. 2BR / 2BA with a den and 2 Car Garage Paired Villa is ready for you. Open floor plan kitchen w/Granite Counters overlooks the dining area & family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5831 CLEVELAND ROAD
5831 Cleveland Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2149 sqft
Annual rental. Charming and spacious pool home. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom plus a den. The house features split floor plan with lots of natural lights. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. High ceilings. Wood burning fire place.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Venice Gardens
1 Unit Available
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Venice
1 Unit Available
707 BEVERLY ROAD
707 Beverly Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
WELCOME TO YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME! This beautifully redone home will truly make you feel like you are at home while on your Florida retreat. Minutes to the gorgeous Venice beaches, downtown, and night life. $1900.00 off season rent per month $3300.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9379 CARNABY DRIVE
9379 Carnaby Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1489 sqft
RENTED 11/1/20 TO 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season. Villa is available in the off-season for $1,700.00/month. HOA minimum rental requirement is 7 months. Two Bedroom plus den and Two Bath end unit villa.

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
107 HOURGLASS DRIVE
107 Hourglass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2348 sqft
Where else can you find a 2,350 sq.ft.
Results within 5 miles of South Venice
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.
City Guide for South Venice, FL

With a chilled out nightlife, beautiful white sand beaches, and all the fishing anyone could possibly dream of, it's hard to deny the charm of tiny South Venice, Florida.

South Venice has just over 13,000 people packed into six square miles, making the community quite crowded. It's easy to see why. Besides the beautiful natural landscapes that surround the city, the weather is remarkably consistent with a low of just 51, even in the coldest months, and a toasty high of 95 degrees in the middle of July. Because of the fantastic climate and the gorgeous views, the area is in high demand -- which means high property values. Living in South Venice is a pricy endeavor, but it can be well worth it, particularly for those that enjoy being close to a beach, yet still away from the beach culture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Venice, FL

South Venice apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

